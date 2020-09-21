Cadillac XT4 2021, the car that does not need a key and opens with your face

Cars are not information that we often have to give here at Smart Life and when we do, we always link it to the electrical sector that has turned these vehicles into authentic gadgets with functionalities similar to those of a smartphone, a tablet or a computer . But yes This time we bring you this Cadillac XT4 from 2021, it is not so much for its engine or horsepower, as for several elements that equate it with mobile devices such as the iPhone.

The Cadillac XT4 won’t need a key, just our face.

We have already seen in recent months how car companies and some technology companies have teamed up to turn our smartphones into the keys with which to open and start our car of the future but, in this case, Cadillac has gone one step further and will not require us to carry anything in our hand: not a wireless key, not a phone, not a smart watch … nothing. Only U.S.

Biometric sensors and other alternatives

Cadillac has announced that its XT4 model to be distributed in China will hit the market with an ingenious system installed on the door that will be able to recognize our face to open the door for us. It is a module that consists of three cameras (two infrared and one RGB) that operate in a similar way to, for example, the Face IDs that Apple has installed on its iPhone since 2017.

Facial recognition on the door of the Cadillac XT4.

The process is as simple as approaching the car, the recognition sensors will be activated and it will analyze us to verify that it is us. According to the manufacturer, the car will be able to identify up to 106 unique facial features of our face and, as if that were not enough, the whole process will only take two seconds. So it won’t take long to be seated and ready to go. Obviously, by not having a physical key, you might think that it is difficult to leave the car to our partner or children but it is not like that. The system that Cadillac has developed allows the biometric information of up to eight users to be stored, which will be able to access the interior of the vehicle and start it without problems, whether in exterior or interior conditions.

But the catalog of car access possibilities does not end here. This 2021 Cadillac XT4 will also offer the user the ability to use their fingerprint placing it on the scanner located in the same car door. You don’t want to use that Touch ID either? Well, there are no problems because the vehicle offers more unlocking methods: a PIN code that, although it is very safe, it would be advisable to use it exclusively if we have a private garage at home: and finally the Apple Key Card that converts our iPhone on a car key.

>