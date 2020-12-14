Calculators want to be more than that: this one from Casio allows programming in Python

- Advertisement -

It has been a long time since programmable and scientific calculators They go far beyond what we think of as a calculator, but things have not stopped there and some new proposals continue to surprise.

It is the case of the Casio fx-9860GIII, which among other options supports program it with Python, one of the most loved and popular programming languages ​​for its smooth learning curve and versatility.

(Even more) programmable calculators

Actually what this Casio calculator supports is MicroPython in its version 1.9.4, which has been adapted to be supported in the calculator and is significantly different from the language used in programming on conventional computers.

Even so, Casio’s proposal is unique and offers a very interesting option for expand the capabilities of a programmable calculator which is already really powerful.

The Casi fx-9860GIII features a 128 x 64 pixel display, graphs in rectangular and polar coordinates, dynamic and recursive graphs, statistical graphs or diverse calculations also statistical or of resolution of numerical equations.

It also has a connection port to the PC via a USB port, which makes it possible for us to transfer programs and memory between one device and another.

This is not actually the first calculator with Python support: models like NumWorks also offer this possibility although the company’s approach is more open and collaborative. Still, both the Casio calculator and this one show that these devices can become much more powerful options – and disturbing for “teachers” – thanks to this type of capacity.