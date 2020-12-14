Tech NewsReviewsSmart Gadgets

Calculators want to be more than that: this one from Casio allows programming in Python

By Brian Adam
0
0
Pythin1
Calculators Want To Be More Than That: This One From

Must Read

Android

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented on December 29, according to Gizmochina

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi's next great mobile, which should be the line to follow for 2021, seems to be going ahead. According to rumors,...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro in video, are there many differences?

Brian Adam - 0
As we have been telling you in recent weeks, Samsung will advance the launch of its Galaxy S21 at the beginning of the...
Read more
Reviews

Calculators want to be more than that: this one from Casio allows programming in Python

Brian Adam - 0
It has been a long time since programmable and scientific calculators They go far beyond what we think of as a calculator,...
Read more
Mobile

With the iPhone 13 of 2021 Apple hopes to return to normal, do you know why?

Brian Adam - 0
One of the things that became clear last March, when the pandemic made the leap to reach the West, is that the closure...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

It has been a long time since programmable and scientific calculators They go far beyond what we think of as a calculator, but things have not stopped there and some new proposals continue to surprise.

It is the case of the Casio fx-9860GIII, which among other options supports program it with Python, one of the most loved and popular programming languages ​​for its smooth learning curve and versatility.

(Even more) programmable calculators

Actually what this Casio calculator supports is MicroPython in its version 1.9.4, which has been adapted to be supported in the calculator and is significantly different from the language used in programming on conventional computers.

Pythin1

Even so, Casio’s proposal is unique and offers a very interesting option for expand the capabilities of a programmable calculator which is already really powerful.

The Casi fx-9860GIII features a 128 x 64 pixel display, graphs in rectangular and polar coordinates, dynamic and recursive graphs, statistical graphs or diverse calculations also statistical or of resolution of numerical equations.

It also has a connection port to the PC via a USB port, which makes it possible for us to transfer programs and memory between one device and another.

Numworks

This is not actually the first calculator with Python support: models like NumWorks also offer this possibility although the company’s approach is more open and collaborative. Still, both the Casio calculator and this one show that these devices can become much more powerful options – and disturbing for “teachers” – thanks to this type of capacity.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented on December 29, according to Gizmochina

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi's next great mobile, which should be the line to follow for 2021, seems to be going ahead. According to rumors,...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro in video, are there many differences?

Brian Adam - 0
As we have been telling you in recent weeks, Samsung will advance the launch of its Galaxy S21 at the beginning of the...
Read more
Mobile

With the iPhone 13 of 2021 Apple hopes to return to normal, do you know why?

Brian Adam - 0
One of the things that became clear last March, when the pandemic made the leap to reach the West, is that the closure...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©