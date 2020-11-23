Call of Duty Cold War: RTX 3080 vs Radeon 6800 XT, last frame challenge

The challenge between NVIDIA and AMD couldn’t be more heated. The green house has launched three new GPUs in recent months, the RTX 3090, the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3070, while the red one, after the very positive reception of the new Zen 3 processors, is back in the high-end with the Radeon series 6800, the first to include hardware acceleration of ray tracing.

We are facing a truly magical period for PC gaming, but ruined by the shortage of components, which does not allow fans to update their gaming machines. While waiting for better times, we put the RTX 3080 and Radeon 6800 XT to the test with Call of Duty: Cold War, recently landed on PC.

Requirements and test system

The performance of the new GPUs far exceeds that of the previous generation, as we saw in the review of the RTX 3080 and in the recent test of the Radeon 6800 XT. NVIDIA has an advantage over AMD in Ray Tracing and can count on a technology such as DLSS, well implemented in Call of Duty. AMD instead focuses on excellent performance with traditional rendering, and on Ray Tracing that, at least in the titles we have tested so far, works best up to 1440p. As we will see, the benchmarks we have done confirm this situation, but before moving on to the numbers let’s take a look at the Call of Duty system requirements, a very scalable title, thanks to the presence of a settings menu full of settings.

The minimum requirements include an Intel i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 CPU, along with 8 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950 video card. Those recommended, for gaming at medium settings and without Ray Tracing, see a CPU Intel i5-2500K or Ryzen 5 1600X, 12 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 580 GPU.

The game came out shortly before the launch of the Radeon 6800 so the requirements to play with active ray tracing recommend an RTX 3070, paired with an Intel i7-8700K or Ryzen 1800X processor, along with 16GB of RAM. To enjoy the highest graphics quality, the developers indicate an i9-9900K or Ryzen 3700X processor, with 16 GB of RAM and an RTX 3080 GPU.

To put the title of Treyarch and Raven Software on the ropes we used a Ryzen 9 5950X on ROG Maximus Hero VIII motherboard, along with 16GB of RAM and ROG PG27UQ monitor. On this basis we used an RTX 3080 Founders Edition and a Radeon RX 6800 XT, the former with 10GB of GDD6X RAM, the latter with 16GB of GDDR6.

These two cards allow you to play Call of Duty: Cold War to the best of its ability, so we set all graphics settings to maximum, testing the game both in normal mode and with Ray Tracing active, also using DLSS to understand how much it affects this technology on frame rate and video quality.

The only menu item set to “Low” concerns the “Spatial Reflection”, which should affect the quality of the reflections. We use the conditional because, at present, the game does not allow you to select a higher quality, neither with the RTX 3080 nor with the Radeon 6800 XT: even if you move the switch to “High” this is automatically reset to the minimum setting. This is probably a bug, this effect impacts the amount of VRAM used but both cards have enough to better manage the game.

4K at 60 fps

The new generation of high-end video cards aims to make 4K playable at 60 fps with all titles. If we exclude some examples of bad optimization, like the recent Watch Dogs Legion or Crysis Remasterd, we have reached this target in every game we have tried so far.

Call of Duty: Cold War is no exception, both cards in fact easily manage to exceed 60 fps in 4K, without Ray Tracing or DLSS. In this use scenario the 6800 XT detaches the RTX 3080 at all resolutions, reaching a very high frame rate in Full HD. The 6800 XT is perfectly at home in traditional rendering, confirming the excellent work done by AMD in this area compared to the past generation. Despite a lower frame rate, the 3080 delivers solid performance at all resolutions, even in 4K the 60 fps target is easily exceeded.

However, we must consider the impact of DLSS, which can also be activated without Ray Tracing. NVIDIA’s technology allows the 3080 to catch up with its rival in 1080p, and then surpass it at higher resolutions.

By inserting NVIDIA Ray Tracing into the equation, however, it has a clear advantage, the RTX 3080 allows you to play at all resolutions with an excellent frame rate, even without DLSS, the 6800 XT does not reach 30 fps in 4K, only in 1080p the frame rate approaches the target of 60 fps. By activating DLSS, NVIDIA’s advantage becomes even more pronounced, in this field the RTX 3080 is practically a generation ahead of its rival.

Ray Tracing and DLSS

As often happens, the implementation of Ray Tracing is only partial, in Call of Duty: Cold War it is used for shadows generated by sunlight and artificial light sources. In addition to this, Ray Tracing is used for the management of ambient occlusion, to give a greater sense of depth to the scene.

Playing without Ray Tracing does not ruin the experience or and does not excessively reduce the graphic impact, however its use gives greater detail and realism to the whole. The two images below show the impact of Ray Tracing on indoor environments, with decidedly softer and more precise shadows.

Active Ray Tracing Ray Tracing Off

With RT active the shadows are calculated in the correct way, from those generated by the cartoon at the bottom right to those of the characters and the table in the center of the scene, which is not the case by disabling this technology.

The difference becomes even more evident in the next comparative screenshots, where the sun creates realistic shadows which are totally absent by turning off the Ray Tracing.

Active Ray Tracing Ray Tracing Off

It is good to remember that we are only at the beginning of the Ray Tracing era, an implementation like the one seen in Call of Duty: Cold War may seem superfluous, but in reality it is necessary to offer an accurate simulation for the generation of shadows in real time. We would like to see Ray Tracing used more intensively in the future, for example as seen in Control, but it takes a lot of power to handle it at its best. DLSS will become fundamental in all this, we hope that AMD will also be able to create a similar technology, because it will be essential to push the accelerator on Ray Tracing while safeguarding the frame rate.

In Call of Duty: Cold War DLSS implementation is excellent, the compartmentalized screenshots below demonstrate this.

Ray Tracing + DLSS Ray Tracing only

With DLSS active, not only is there no loss of quality, but anti-aliasing is also more effective than traditional techniques.

We therefore recommend the use of DLSS even without Ray Tracing, given its impact on the frame rate, for a technology that is starting to become more valuable than Ray Tracing itself over time.