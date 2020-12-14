Call of the Sea Review: A Lovecraft-inspired love story

- Advertisement -

Even if – as the saying goes – it’s never appropriate to judge a book by its cover, the debut title of a brand new software house can still say a lot about the studio itself. Out of the Blue, a team based in Madrid made up of industry veterans, is a reality to keep an eye on: a software house deliberately on a human scale, created to engage in more personal and unconventional adventures.

The cornerstones of the study are basically two: telling stories and putting users to the test through puzzles. Two elements well on display in Call of the Sea, an Xbox and PC exclusive that, on the waves of particular experiences such as Firewatch (to learn more, here our Firewatch review), promises to accompany us on a fascinating journey of exoticism and mystery.

Romantic Lovecraft

The year is 1934. Norah Everhart, the protagonist, is a young woman afflicted by one mysterious disease which is making her feel worse and worse: the strange and embarrassing spots that have appeared on her hands are just one of the symptoms of a difficult disease to interpret, which in addition to making her suffer physically is gradually extinguishing her. A bitter fate of hereditary nature, with the enigmatic illness that in the past led to an untimely death both grandfather and mother.

This is how Harry, her beloved husband, leaves with an indomitable adventurous spirit to a remote Pacific island, in search of a cure that has almost impossible. However, the traces of her companion are lost soon, and when Norah receives a strange package containing a ritual dagger and a photo of Harry, the woman can do nothing but follow the steps of theimprovised expedition to Micronesia of the companion. In search of her husband, of the elixir able to save her and perhaps of something unexpected.

A rather suggestive premise, for an adventure destined to soon turn towards another. Suffice it to say that, by Out of the Blue’s own admission, Call of the Sea is freely inspired by the works of Lovecraft. However, do not expect at any moment a frightening turn of horror, between maddened cultists, human sacrifices and obscene invocations to gods lost in time and space. On the contrary, in accordance with her bright colors and her placidly cartoonish artistic direction, Norah’s events are inspired by the surreal or dreamlike components of the rich imagery of Cthulhu’s father, for what it is and remains fundamentally a story of love and adventure.

It is there, in his taste for vintage exoticism, in his delicately retro character and effective writing – enhanced by the excellent dubbing in the original language by Cissy Jones (formerly Delilah in Firewatch) – the main merit of a production perhaps a little less ambitious than expected but still full of charm and character, which is left to be enjoyed for about seven hours until a final ride that is really not bad.

Puzzle-stroke exploration

Playfully Call of the Sea looks like a ‘deeply narrative experience, founded 100% on exploration and the search for clues useful for solving more or less complex puzzles. The view is subjective, with unfortunately only a partial perception of the body – Norah’s arms and hands pop out every now and then, but little else that doesn’t make everything seem like a sort of walking camera – and the rhythms of the movements are staid, in accord with the not athletic body of the protagonist and with the reflective spirit of adventure. All without the slightest hint of combat or human interactions, because the Odyssey in the Pacific will be a very, very personal and forcibly solitary journey.

Norah will never fail to comment aloud on the various situations, noting in a diary that can be called up at any time both the basic steps to solve the puzzles and the progression of the story, reconstructed on the basis of documents belonging to her husband’s expedition. The result is thus a game halfway between old Myst-style point & click adventures and modern walking simulators: a title to try without reservations if you are not looking for the action with your head down, even more so considering the inclusion from day one within the Game Pass service.

As everything is normally set up, the enigmas of Call of the Sea should be interpreted as pleasant interludes of increased concentration. Parenthesis of reflexivity not too pushed, very different from the obligatory passages on which you hopelessly bang your head over and over again seen in many graphic adventures. In short, intelligent distractions in an experience that still favors the narrative component rather than trying to put a spoke in the wheel to the flow of events.

A rule that would apply in general, were it not for a couple of really out of tune and out of place exceptions. Two riddles in the central part that are absurdly more complex than all the rest, which in a surreal and sudden rise in difficulty could block you for who knows how long. If, as a rule, it is enough to carefully study the environment and the diary, look around and apply a little lateral thinking, in those cases Call of the Sea suddenly loses its compass and requires a completely off-scale effort. A problem of objective balance, which is likely to compromise an otherwise very pleasant path.

Technical and artistic realization

The technical realization is also convincing, even if with some reservations: the first work of Out of the Blue is slightly less refined and treated in detail than expected, with the limits of a production far from the standards of an AAA blockbuster often and willingly hidden by a discreet artistic inspiration. There will be breathtaking views and pretty good views, even if the impression is often that of a somewhat artificial set rather than a wild forbidden island, with in general very little breathing space purely next-gen.

Ultimately, Call of the Sea is unfortunately not the next sensational indie surprise that came out of nowhere like Hades (here our review of Hades) nor a game that knocks you down with an unforgettable ending like Rime (to learn more, here is the review of Rime ). However, it is worthwhile to accompany Norah on her wanderings to discover the unknown, to reflect on how deep a feeling can be.