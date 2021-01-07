‘Call to action’ – over 1,000 Covid-19 patients currently in hospitals

- Advertisement -

The news that there are over a thousand Covid-19 patients in hospitals should be seen as a “call to action”, says the Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive.

According to the latest figures from the health authorities, hospitals currently have 1,022 people with Covid-19, more than in any other day since the start of the pandemic. The hospital had 881 Covid-19 patients on its worst previous day, 15 April 2019.

There are currently 95 people in an intensive care unit, compared to 161 people at the peak of the first outbreak. There are currently 31 ICU beds vacant, 20 for adults and 11 for children.

Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has the highest number of Covid-19 patients. That hospital has 86 patients and ten of them in ICU. Covid ‘s University Hospital, Limerick has 78 Covid patients, six of whom are in ICU. There are six ICUs at Galway University Hospital with 71 patients affected by the disease.

Paul Reid said the latest figures should inspire people to support the health system and health workers “who are fighting across the country to save lives”.

Reid said it was almost unthinkable some time ago that the number of cases of the disease and the number of patients in hospitals would rise so dramatically.

However, he said there were some signs of a slight improvement – a reduction in the growth rate of cases and a reduction in the average number of contacts of people who catch the disease.

Meanwhile, the Northern Department of Health today announced the deaths of 17 more people who contracted the coronary virus. In the past day 14 of those people have died. 1,410 new cases of coronavirus confirmed.

It has been confirmed that 205,800 people in Ireland have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic – 121,154 people south of the border and 84,646 people north of it.

3,713 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,299 people south of the border and 1,414 people north of it.

There are 599 patients with Covid-19 in Northern hospitals and 44 of them in intensive care. 103% of Northern hospital beds were full today.