Calls for Vicky Phelan to attend White House St Patrick's Day celebrations in Taoiseach's place

An independent councillor in Kerry has garnered thousands of positive responses to his suggestion cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan should represent Ireland at the White House with the bowl of shamrock this St Patrick’s Day.

Charlie Farrelly said he got the idea while watching the Late Late last Saturday night during which Ms Phelan updated Ryan Tubridy on her latest round of cancer treatment.

Ms Phelan, who was one of over 220 women who received incorrect smear test results under the CervicalCheck screening programme, is currently in the US taking part in a drug trial and is only 50 minutes away from the White House.

His post on Sunday to ask “this amazing woman” if she felt up to undertaking the 50-minute drive from where she is staying in Maryland to present the bowl of shamrock to new president Joe Biden, has received almost 3,000 likes and shares.

“Vicky Phelan has the nation behind her,” Cllr Farrelly said, adding he thought everyone would support the idea.

Cllr Farrelly said Taoiseach Micheál Martin should “lead by example” and not travel this March, and that he has written to the Taoiseach to ask him show solidarity with the Irish people and deputise Ms Phelan, accompanied by the Irish ambassador Daniel Mulhall.

“I am not knocking the Taoiseach, I am just saying and this was a personal opinion of mine as an elected representative he shouldn’t go. There are other times the Taoiseach can go,” Cllr Farrelly said.

He needed to show solidarity with the Irish people who are being asked not to travel. There will be a backlash if Mr Martin does go to the US, he believes.

The independent senator Sharon Keogan has raised Cllr Farrelly’s suggestion in the Seanad. However, Seanad leader Regina Doherty said while she appreciated the suggestion and would pass it on, essential travel must continue.