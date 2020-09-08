Calls verified by Google will reach all Android with the Phone app

With Android clearly dominating the mobile landscape by number of active phones, each functionality that Google decides to make public after testing on Pixel phones is usually very useful. Last year, for example, those in Mountain View released verified SMS messages, now it’s the turn of the calls.

With the verified messages, Google sought to eliminate as far as possible scams such as phishing, in addition to a large amount of spam. Now comes your opportunity to verified calls and Spain is among the countries that will enjoy the aforementioned functionality in the first place. Yes, you will have to use the Google Phone app, the native phone will not be enough if this is another.

What are verified calls

As with verified SMS, Google uses the power of its interconnected services to bring the feature to your calls. Hence, it does it with its Google Phone app, which is installed on its Google Pixels, Android One and some models from other manufacturers. Xiaomi, for example, uses the Google Phone app on MIUI away from China so it would be logical for it to inherit the characteristic at the same time.

As we’ve said, the potential is in Google’s interconnected services. With the verified businesses of Google Maps, those of Mountain View collect the necessary phone data to indicate that the person who calls us on the mobile is doing it from a real business and verified by Google. If this happens, on the screen we will see a verification ‘ticker’ along with the company logo and some additional information at the time of the call.

The function will be ‘opt-out’, that is, it will not have to be activated but we can turn it off

Google ensures that they verify the sender of the calls and indicate that they are real business increases the percentage of calls we prefer to pick up, since it increases the level of confidence. Now, these verified calls will leave the Google Pixel and travel not only to other mobile phones but also to other countries in the world.

Enabled by default

Verified calls were active until now in the United States of America but now They will travel to Mexico, Brazil, India and, as we said, Spain. In addition to Google’s own verification, the Californian company employs partner services such as Neustar, Five9, Vonage, Aspect, Bandwidth, Prestus, Telecall, and Justcall.

Therefore, it is a matter of time before the Google Phone app is updated on the phones on which it is installed by enabling this option to verify incoming numbers. In any case, the functionality will be activated by default and we can only do ‘opt-out’, that is, deactivate it if we do not want to use it.

More information | Google