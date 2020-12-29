Can life on Europa, Jupiter’s moon, exist?

When you think about life, the planet Earth. On the other hand, if you are looking for life and want to be sure you will find it, this is certainly the place to be. We know it exists, we know it well enough (but never too much), it is present practically everywhere. In addition to the planet Earth, one might think of wanting to look for it in what is called “habitability range“, or the area around a star where liquid water can be found. However, as we shall see, there are also places in our solar system where life is all in all thinkable, even outside the habitable zone, such as Europa.

The satellites of Jupiter (also called Galilean satellites) have a particularly famous history: they were discovered by Galileo on January 7, 1610 and were called “planets”, which at the time simply meant “celestial object in motion” so it was not a definition then so wrong.

Europe, the smallest of the four, has a diameter of about three thousand kilometers (slightly smaller than our Moon), and is mainly composed of silicates with a crust consisting of ice water; probably inside there is an iron-nickel core and it is externally surrounded by an extremely rarefied atmosphere (consisting mainly of oxygen). However, what really interests us today is that beneath its icy crust is a large ocean of liquid water, which could host life, even complex. But how do we know?

The presence of liquid water

There are many assumptions and some evidence. First of all, we know that Jupiter exerts very violent tidal forces on Europa that generate one great internal energy (and therefore a great deal of heat), theoretically enough to keep the water in a liquid state under the ice surface. This is compatible with observations of volcanic activity: the Galileo probe, launched in 1989, has in fact identified carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide leaks, evidence of the presence of geological activity similar to plate tectonics, the first geological activity of this like on a world other than Earth.

NASA (now struggling with Artemis), based on observations made with Hubble, then announced that geysers of water vapor have been detected similar to those of Enceladus, a satellite of Saturn with characteristics extremely similar to those of Europa. In 1997 the passage of the Galileo probe through a plume of water emerging from a surface geyser proved beyond a reasonable doubt the existence of an ocean of liquid water present under the crust.

On the other hand Europe is thesmoothest object in the solar system. This suggests that whenever the frozen crust is affected by the impact of a meteorite or by the tidal forces that crack the surface, in all probability the water rises to the surface and “repairs” the crack.

A life without the sun

Until the end of the 1970s it was thought that life was extremely linked to the presence of the Sun and that any form of life present on Earth was, more or less directly, linked to the chlorophyll synthesis. To change this paradigm was, in 1977, an exploratory dive in the Galápagos, where a group of researchers discovered colonies of giant tube worms, clams, crustaceans, mussels and various other creatures grouped around a black fumarole. Meanwhile, what is a black fumarole?

Black fumaroles are a type of hydrothermal vent located on the ocean floor, grouped in very large areas (some hundreds of meters). They are formed when super heated water (400 ° C, which remains liquid due to the high pressure) present under the earth’s crust manages to reach the ocean floor through outlets. This water is rich in minerals (mainly sulphides) which, crystallizing, create around each source a structure similar to a fireplace. When the super-heated water emitted from the source comes into contact with ocean water (much colder) many minerals precipitate, giving rise to the characteristic black color.

Around these fumaroles, despite the total absence of sunlight and the low (extremely high) temperatures, there is an entire ecosystem. The reason? There Chemosynthesis. Some extremophilic bacteria are able to use this process to obtain energy from the oxidation of reactive chemicals, such as hydrogen and hydrogen sulphide from within the Earth. Later they become nourishment for other organisms, creating a closed, separate and extremely different ecosystem from the one present on the surface. An ecosystem that could similarly reproduce on the ocean floor of Europa, or at least that’s what astrobiologists are hoping for.

The chemistry of Europe

We know that Jupiter’s magnetic field directs a large amount of highly energetic charged particles to the surface of Europa. These particles are extremely important for the presence of life as they are able to break the bonds of some simple organic molecules to give life to a more complex chemistry, including many oxidizing elements; all ingredients essential to life as we know it.

We are missing some important information on the frozen surface of Europa. For example, we do not know how thick the ice sheet is and how “simple” it is for charged particles, or possibly for organic compounds generated on the ice sheet, to reach the surface of liquid water.

Such chemistry assures us that if it is present in life, it will not be something extremely different from what we are already used to here on Earth. The constituent elements they would be the same. On the contrary, for example, of Titan (which we will discuss extensively in a future article), where water must necessarily be replaced by methane in the role of solvent, thus generating a life completely (or almost) different from what we know it.

Analogies with Enceladus

Enceladus is a small moon orbiting around Saturn with characteristics extremely similar to those of Europa. It is always a frozen ball with a diameter of about five hundred kilometers (much smaller even than Europe).

Enceladus is one of the three celestial bodies of the outer solar system (together with Jupiter’s moon Io and Neptune’s moon Triton) where active eruptions have been observed. Analyzes of the gases emitted suggest that they were generated by liquid water located below the surface (just like on Europa). Together with the chemical analyzes of the plume, these discoveries have fueled the hypothesis that Enceladus is an important subject of study in the field of exobiology and that the presence of life is at least thinkable.

Such eruptions also make it possible to think about space missions with the aim of collecting samples directly in space. This would therefore allow the search for organic materials and the presence of life without the need to land on the surface, greatly simplifying the difficulty level of the mission. On Europa, on the contrary, it is necessary to overcome the layer of ice (perhaps with a torpedo powered by nuclear fission) in order to reach liquid water, and then subsequently release a probe able to move in the environment and analyze the composition of the ‘water. The environment we expect to find is very similar to that of Vostok lake, in Antarctica, where studies on the presence of life are still ongoing.

Is there life on Europe?

We don’t know yet, but we do know that all the necessary elements are very likely there. At this point the question also becomes a little philosophical: Does life occur whenever there are favorable conditions or is it an extremely rare event, which therefore may never (or almost) occur, despite the environment being “ideal”?

This is also a question we don’t know how to answer, basically because we don’t yet know how life came about here on Earth. The scientific debate on these issues is very heated and current and the discovery of a form of life (even fossil) on one of the hot spot of astrobiology (Mars, Venus, Europa, Enceladus, Titan) would certainly make an important contribution to solving these problems. Until then, all you can do is keep searching and dreaming.