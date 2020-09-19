Can there be “stupendously” large black holes? A study suggests the idea

THE black holes they are the cosmic devourers par excellence: they can be of very variable size and mass, and generate gravitational distortions so strong as to bend space, and bend light. A study speculates that black holes may also exist “beautifully“Large.

We learned how the search for black holes is fundamental to improve our understanding of the mechanisms of the universe and dark matter, a key element of the modern cosmological model but of which we only have indirect experiences. There are different categories of these monsters of space: micro-black holes, stellar black holes, of the “intermediate class” (which we spoke of recently) and supermassive, typical of galactic nuclei.

Each class is well defined according to multiples of solar masses that the celestial body possesses. Supermassives, for example, are the most massive that can be found, having at least one million solar masses. The heart of darkness that dwells in our Milky Way, SagittariusA *, is a modest one 4.7 million of solar masses, while the largest black hole known so far is a gargantuan monster of 66 billion of solar masses, inside the quasar TON 618.

A theoretical study, published by Cornell University, hypothesizes the existence of at least large black holes 100 billion masses solar. They have been nominated “Stupendously Large Black Holes” or SLABs. Although there is no practical evidence of such objects, it is not certain that they cannot exist. The co-author of the study Bernard Carr, theoretical cosmologist at Queen Mary University of London, said: “People were also skeptical of intermediate-mass black holes and supermasses until they were found. We don’t know if SLABs exist, but we hope our article stimulates discussion in the community. It is surprising that little attention has been paid to the possible existence of such black holes until now“.

The research carried out by scientists, however, also tends to make us reflect on another factor: admitting that SLABs exist, it is legitimate to ask whether a black hole can reach a maximum size limit? What can prevent it or what could make it grow out of all proportion? The formation of these giants could also be linked to the existence of possible black holes primordial, as they would be the only phenomena capable of forming SLABs in the universe (according to our current knowledge).

The search for the “primordials” is still very active, and hopefully sooner or later we will find overwhelming evidence.