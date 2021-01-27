Can you design a computer that plays chess like a human?

- Advertisement -

Since the 1980s, the years of Karpov and Kasparov’s rule, chess has undergone a slow but radical change, which has changed the way people play, study and comment on the game.

The rules of the game, the same for hundreds of years, have certainly not been changed, but tournament organizers and players have had to adapt to a new cumbersome presence: the computer.

An opponent to challenge or a tool for analyzing the best possible moves, computers have improved dramatically over the past forty years. In 1997 the chess engine Deep Blue IBM defeated a reigning world champion for the first time in history. Today it has become impossible to beat a computer that he does not make mistakes “on purpose”. On the other hand, computers have led to a general improvement in chess knowledge and an overall increase in the skill of players at all levels.

In the TV series “The Queen of Chess”, set in the sixties, the players ask to suspend the game of a tournament until the following day, sealing their last move in an envelope. Nowadays this possibility has been completely ruled out, to prevent players from using computers at night.

However, computers still play differently than humans. Computers do not care about previous plays and always play the best move, while humans struggle to create certain situations by following a certain strategy.

Researchers from Tisch University have developed a chess engine, “Maia”, trained to play like humansrather than in the best possible way.

The goal of the research is to understand the difference between human decisions and those of an artificial intelligence, so that we can improve game teaching.

The new chess engine tries to understand what kind of mistakes players make at different levels of experience, and advises which weak points to work on. In this early stage of development “Maia” manages to mimic 50% of the moves of human players. The result is extraordinary, especially when compared to the best classic chess engines on the market, Stockfish and Leela.

At the bottom you can see a video where the famous youtuber agadmator challenge “Maia”.