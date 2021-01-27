Tech News

Canary Mail, a mail client for Android to encrypt your communications

By Brian Adam
Email does not lose its validity, nor does it go out of style and after so long with us, it is still relevant. We know that Google occupies the largest market share with Gmail and that therefore, its own app uses to manage it. However, there is a very important factor that we must take into account in our day and email security.

In that sense, we want to present you an email client for Android whose main focus is on security aspects. Its name is Canary Mail.

A client focused on the security of your email

Email security is a very important issue, considering the amount and level of information we handle. We always talk about protecting our personal information and in that sense, email should host a lot of it. In that sense, while the official Gmail client is friendly and reliable, we need more security. The good news is that we can get it with the use of Canary Mail.

This email client for Android is presented as an alternative that looks directly at security factors. For this reason, its main feature is end-to-end encryption. This will allow you to communicate through your email with the assurance that everything will be protected from the moment it leaves until it reaches the recipient.

Canary Mail’s interface is very friendly and is not too far from the one we use in Gmail in its mobile version. Additionally, the app is compatible with Gmail, iCloud, Office365, and IMAP and Exchange email accounts.

Another excellent feature of this app is that it incorporates templates. In this way, you will have models ready to send emails in certain circumstances. Canary Mail is a highly recommended alternative to handle our emails. It is a quick familiarization app with an important focus on security, which will keep our communications protected.

For get It, follow this link.

