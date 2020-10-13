HealthCorona VirusLatest news

Canary Wharf wants to turn workers into guests

By Brian Adam
0
11
Canary Wharf wants to turn workers into guests
Canary Wharf Wants To Turn Workers Into Guests

Must Read

Apps

Facebook Messenger is renewed with a new design and making the new icon official

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook has given some tweaks to its messaging application, Messenger: the new version of the chat and video calling app has a...
Read more
Android

New Realme Q2i, Q2 and Q2 Pro: medium ranges with 5G, large batteries and a nod to ‘gaming’

Brian Adam - 0
Finally the predictions, leaks and announcements have been fulfilled and Realme has a new family of devices. The Realme Q have...
Read more
Game Reviews

Paradise Killer, analysis: A great detective game

Brian Adam - 0
A detective adventure with vaporwave aesthetics that claims the freedom of the player. The design of a detective game has a great stumbling block: proposing...
Read more
Game Reviews

Doraemon: Story of Seasons, PS4 Review. The Magic Door still works

Brian Adam - 0
We review the new version of the agrarian life simulator, which comes with some new features to PlayStation 4 and maintaining all its freshness. Talk...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Canary Wharf is fighting the death of the office. As the London dockside financial center enters a second wave of coronavirus exodus, premium tenants like Morgan Stanley may jump ship. The owners of the complex, the Canadian manager Brookfield Asset Management and the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, need to think differently.

Canary Wharf, where Breakingviews parent company Thomson Reuters is based in the UK, is emptier than it seems. Although there are still queues for their falafel stands, 80% of their workers are at home.

The brief return of staff to the office was quickly reversed when Covid-19 cases began to rise in September. The catastrophic scenario for Brookfield and the Qatari background is that working from home becomes permanent, and big banks need much less space.

That could encourage firms like Morgan Stanley to downsize and pay £ 100 per square foot (€ 1,200 per square meter) in the city for a smaller head office, letting Canary Wharf rents drop from their current £ 60 per square foot (700 euros per square meter).

Brookfield’s Plan B has the virtue of simplicity. Currently 90% of the dock properties are used as office space for lawyers, accountants and bankers. The new idea is to shift its focus to short-stay residential apartments for foreigners and workers. If it goes well, 30% of the space in the complex could be used for living instead of working.

Brookfield has already started to do so. He has brought the Edyn brand of short-term apartments with luxury services to the pier and is already renting them for around £ 100 (110 euros) a night. If it takes off, the idea would resonate with a significant shift towards teleworking. Bankers and accountants living outside of London could travel to Canary Wharf to work and live in apartment hotels for three days a week.

In the short to medium term, however, a large number of shocks of the wrong type are looming. Hong Kong-based Socimi Link REIT recently bought Morgan Stanley’s The Cabot building for 380 million pounds (417 million euros) with a low rental yield of 5%. But as the post-pandemic unemployment hangover kicks in, rents and property values ​​could fall.

Canary Wharf Group’s six largest buildings have a net debt of 1.4 billion pounds (1.5 billion euros) and in June they were valued at 3.3 billion (3.6 billion). That implies some ability to cope with a crash, but the group has already gone bankrupt once, in 1992. If things deteriorate further, their plan B will have to take a lot of pressure.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

LIVE REPORT: Every twist and turn in the Budget 2021 story

Brian Adam - 0
Tuairisc.ie's live report on all developments in the Budget 2021 story is published here, including the latest stories on the situation of the Irish...
Read more
Corona Virus

The madness of the masses is bad for the economy

Brian Adam - 0
In the early days of confinement, a video was released in which a man said that he would choose any other option than...
Read more
Latest news

Expect an increase in funding for a number of Irish language organizations in Budget 2021

Brian Adam - 0
It is estimated that an increase of several million in the Department of the Gaeltacht's funds will be announced today and that the majority...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©