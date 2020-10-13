Canary Wharf wants to turn workers into guests

Canary Wharf is fighting the death of the office. As the London dockside financial center enters a second wave of coronavirus exodus, premium tenants like Morgan Stanley may jump ship. The owners of the complex, the Canadian manager Brookfield Asset Management and the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, need to think differently.

Canary Wharf, where Breakingviews parent company Thomson Reuters is based in the UK, is emptier than it seems. Although there are still queues for their falafel stands, 80% of their workers are at home.

The brief return of staff to the office was quickly reversed when Covid-19 cases began to rise in September. The catastrophic scenario for Brookfield and the Qatari background is that working from home becomes permanent, and big banks need much less space.

That could encourage firms like Morgan Stanley to downsize and pay £ 100 per square foot (€ 1,200 per square meter) in the city for a smaller head office, letting Canary Wharf rents drop from their current £ 60 per square foot (700 euros per square meter).

Brookfield’s Plan B has the virtue of simplicity. Currently 90% of the dock properties are used as office space for lawyers, accountants and bankers. The new idea is to shift its focus to short-stay residential apartments for foreigners and workers. If it goes well, 30% of the space in the complex could be used for living instead of working.

Brookfield has already started to do so. He has brought the Edyn brand of short-term apartments with luxury services to the pier and is already renting them for around £ 100 (110 euros) a night. If it takes off, the idea would resonate with a significant shift towards teleworking. Bankers and accountants living outside of London could travel to Canary Wharf to work and live in apartment hotels for three days a week.

In the short to medium term, however, a large number of shocks of the wrong type are looming. Hong Kong-based Socimi Link REIT recently bought Morgan Stanley’s The Cabot building for 380 million pounds (417 million euros) with a low rental yield of 5%. But as the post-pandemic unemployment hangover kicks in, rents and property values ​​could fall.

Canary Wharf Group’s six largest buildings have a net debt of 1.4 billion pounds (1.5 billion euros) and in June they were valued at 3.3 billion (3.6 billion). That implies some ability to cope with a crash, but the group has already gone bankrupt once, in 1992. If things deteriorate further, their plan B will have to take a lot of pressure.

>