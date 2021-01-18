Canon has created a tool that allows you to take photos from a satellite

- Advertisement -

Rather than launching new cameras during CES 2021, Canon is doing something different: it wants its users to be able to take photos from space. The company has presented an interactive web page through which you can use your CE-SAT-1 satellite, equipped with a 5D Mark III DSLR camera slightly modified, to take simulated photos from places like New York City, the Bahamas or Dubai.

Take photos from space with the help of Canon

Canon launched this wine barrel-sized microsatellite in June 2017. Features a built-in EOS 5D Mark III camera which is equipped with a 3720mm Cassegrain (mirror) type 40cm telescope.

Canon satellite image Canyon

This satellite is currently orbiting at a orbit of about 600 km (375 miles), with this distance it is able to provide approximately a 36 inch earth resolution within a 3×2 mile frame, Canon claims.

On the other hand, Canon is not the only one that has entered this market, the satellite with the highest resolution in the world, is the WorldView-4, which can capture up to 12-inch resolution. This satellite features a PowerShot S110 camera for much larger images.

Allows you to obtain images from multiple locations

The interactive demo allows you to take pictures from multiple locations, with each shot showing the location and altitude of the image. However, it seems that the brand does not allow you to use this function freely, since use previously captured images, so you’re not really taking live or unique photos. If it were live, the CE-SAT-1 satellite would be circling the Earth at nearly 17,000 miles per hour, circling the world in just over an hour and a half. However, the demo can give an idea of ​​the satellite’s capabilities and resolution.

A multi-million dollar business

The experience of this experiment is narrated on the web by astronaut Marsha Ivins, who explains the purpose and design of the satellite. Microsatellites are much smaller and cheaper than normal satellites, and Canon hopes to build a billion dollar business around it by 2030. After launching the CE-SAT-1 in 2017, Canon tried to release an updated CE-SAT-1B last summer. However, it was lost when RocketLab’s Electron rocket failed shortly after launch.