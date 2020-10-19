Canon PowerShot Zoom: the mini camera that hunts unforgettable moments on the fly

If you’ve ever been to soccer, to a large stadium, the kind that holds 40,000 or more spectators, it is quite possible that you could hardly see the players from a distance. You know more or less who they are, but you can hardly see their faces. It is precisely there when you miss having a device that brings you closer to what is happening on the lawn, not only to see it perfectly, but even to record it for posterity.

Canon PowerShot Zoom. Canyon

Soccer is just one more than recurring example, but we may also need such a device for our field trips, those in which we do not stop marveling at all the good that nature offers us. So Canon has thought why not develop an original photo and video camera that is capable of just that: to get closer to what we want to observe and give us the opportunity to record it in the way that we want.

Canon PowerShot Zoom. Canyon

The spirit of … digital spyglasses

Canon PowerShoot Zoom is precisely that device that will bring the action closer to your eye, thanks to a fun design in the shape of a monocle. A solution as compact as it is effective that will allow us to catch those unforgettable moments on the fly that from time to time offers us life. This camera has a long body, with a 39-inch digital viewfinder on the back and, just below, the controls for taking pictures or recording video. In addition, you will see a controller that allows us to activate the optical zoom that has a magnification range of 100mm. lows to 400 highs. With him, and According to Canon, we will be able to use it for “hiking, bird watching and nature watching.”

Camera recording controls. Canyon

The camera has a resolution of 12MP and It is capable of recording videos with Full HD resolution 1,920×1,080 pixels and 30 frames per second. It is true that it is a bit lame because adding 60fps would have been really good, but remember that it is a battle device, to wear around the neck and use it almost exclusively for specific moments in which we observe amazing objects or landscapes that we do not have. at the optimal capture distance of our mobile.

It has Wi-Fi and bluetooth so it can connect to our smartphone to review and select those photos that we like the most and, later, share them practically in real time, although it has a microSD card slot where it stores everything we record. Precisely, Canon claims that the battery offers a range of “about 150 shots” and you can charge this PowerShoot Zoom thanks to its USB-C connector on the side. It will go on sale at the end of November at a price of around $ 300, that is, about 160 euros.

