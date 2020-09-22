Can’t find a widget that you’ve deleted from your iPhone? So you can get it back

Widgets are one of the great novelties of iOS 14 and, With them, chaos has reached the home screens of millions of iPhones around the world, which have been filled with elements that offer information and colorful modules but which have caused some confusion among the owners, who have seen how, by eliminating some of their home screens, they were no longer available.

First of all, we must explain how these widgets work and the screen from which we can drag them is not a warehouse where all the available ones are, but rather an intermediate area where they are stored until we decide to give them visibility. If we delete them for any reason, they are no longer visible and it is at that moment when the user does not know where to look to recover it in the future.

Where is my widget?

If something similar has happened to you, that you have lost a widget that you placed on a home screen but when you delete it it disappeared from your view, then you have to do the following. The first thing is to go to that page where they are all placed and that shows things like the time, the calendar, your data consumption, the maps, etc. At the bottom you will see an “Edit” button. Click on it and at that moment you can reposition the screen.

Recover deleted widgets on iOS 14.

But since we don’t want that, We go up by scrolling to find the “+” button that you can see on the top left. Now you will see the part of iOS 14 where ALL the available widgets are, some with various design configurations so that you can take advantage of it to create yours according to your needs, and not with the parameters that Apple has defined by default. When you have found and configured it, you add it to the display of visible widgets.

At that moment Now you just have to drag that new module to the place that you have reserved for it among the applications And, yes, the next time you want to remove it, do not delete it as if it were an application that you want to uninstall, but move it to the page where all the widgets are stored, to the left of the first home screen. Needless to say It is in this widget creation and configuration menu where all the third-party apps go they will be added in the coming days, when the update arrives in tornado of most of the applications that you have installed on your phone.