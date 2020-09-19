Can’t find the car? Some shopping centers help you to do it with your mobile

It has happened to all of us, that on a day of certain confusion, we ended up looking for the car in all the colorful areas of the parking lots of the shopping center, the one that you know by heart and in which you never have problems locating yourself. So in those cases of partial memory loss, nothing like a little help through our mobile.

And although Apple and Google have solutions to this problem of finding the car inside a parking lot (or outside), in recent times other alternatives that are the official applications of these shopping centers have proliferated that, in addition to the information of offers, stores, hours and festivals, include locators of our car within its extensive parking areas.

How do they work?

First of all, it must be said that It is not about automatic tools, but we have to go to the app to do the job. It sounds like a truism, but it makes perfect sense so we can pinpoint where we left the car. This is achieved thanks to the GPS location, which approximately marks the area in which we are.

Fix where to park in the mall.

As in the case of the app that we leave you above, it is possible to place a direct access to the function of where we have parked in the home, in such a way that we enter quickly both when fixing the place in which we have parked, and to look for the car if we are not very clear where it is. You just have to move the map of the shopping center, place it on our GPS point and mark it by touching the blue button you see below.

To facilitate our work, those apps also include the different floors where we can leave the car, to make it even faster to access it. So we will no longer have the question of whether we leave it in the first or the second, because the app will take care of reminding us what it is and, also, the area with the color badge. In this way there is no way to get lost or find our vehicle in a few minutes.

As we tell you, these are apps that are proliferating in recent months and, in some cases, are updated over existing ones they were more limited in terms of functions. So look for the application of your nearest shopping malls (or those that you visit on vacation and that you hardly know) to tell you where you have parked. That way you will not miss more.