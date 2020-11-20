Can’t find the new Twitter stories? This is what is happening

It was last Tuesday when we found that Twitter had become the new social network to introduce the famous stories that Sbapchat invented a few years ago, and that later both Instagram and WhatsApp, among others, included among their functions. But unlike all of them, the name used to define them had nothing to do with stories or states: fleets would be the way to refer to them.

That launch was also global, so all countries were supposed to receive them in the following hours. And those were the plans, until something has happened that has forced Jack Dorsey, not so much to back down, as to slow down the march of an implementation that is causing them too many headaches.

Can’t find fleets? Quiet

It has been through a publication on his own official Twitter profile where have given explanations to what is happening and that in the last hours has caused complaints from some users, who were experiencing performance issues when using the social network. Thus, the company states that “We are slowing down the release of fleets to fix some performance and stability issues. ”

We’re slowing down the rollout of Fleets to fix some performance and stability problems. If you don’t have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days. We love that so many people are using Fleets and want to ensure we’re providing the best experience for everyone.

– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 19, 2020

In this way, they warn that “If you don’t have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days. We love that so many people are using fleets and we want to make sure that we are providing the best experience for everyone. “So it is very possible that after you have seen and used it, you will find that your mobile app no ​​longer offers the possibility of publishing none.

As we tell you, Twitter isn’t backing down, it’s just slowing down the expansion of this new content globally, prioritizing areas and adding new millions of users until everything is going as it should. And is that this type of launches with problems are not usually strange, since one thing is the laboratory conditions, controlled and limited to a few testers, and quite another when the product goes out into the open and the beasts begin to prowl.

Remember that these fleets are content that we can publish on Twitter, both in text format and with images, videos, audio notes, etc., and that are kept in view on our profile until 24 hours have elapsed. Then they disappear forever and there is no trace of them.