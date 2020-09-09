HealthLatest newsTech NewsReviewsScience

Can't sleep at night? Follow these tips to do it better!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Can't sleep at night? Follow these tips to do it better!Sleeping is very important because many times the progress of the day also depends on a good rest. Lack of quality sleep, in fact, is not a rare thing and affects millions of people around the world. It is important to try to sleep well, as health problems may also arise. So here are some tips.

Over a quarter of adults in the United States report having difficulty falling asleep at least a few nights a month and several million people and cannot sleep the recommended 7 to 9 hours at least a couple of times a week. Before we begin, many of you will ask: Why is sleep so important?

Sleep is essential for living a healthy life and gives our body the chance to rest and recover physically and mentally. Very important for children who are still growing up or for adults who are training. Not getting enough sleep consistently can have serious implications for your health, mood, and ability to perform activities safely and competently.

What are the precautions to follow for a better sleep?

  • Avoid blue light before going to bed: The screens of devices such as cell phones, laptops and TVs emit blue light when we use them. This blue light can hinder our ability to fall asleep, as exposure to blue light can disrupt your body’s circadian rhythm. However, this topic has always been a source of debate. Some experts agree, others are against it.
  • Take a warm bath: it might sound like a “cliché”, but it isn’t. The reason? A warm bath relaxes your muscles and makes you want to go to bed.
  • Drink more water: Adults should aim to drink at least 2 liters of water per day. A good habit not only for general health and well-being, but also because it can help you get a better night’s rest.

In short, if you had not understood, sleep is very important and losing even just 16 minutes a night is too much. However, if you feel rested with only 5-6 hours of sleep, thank your genetic makeup.

