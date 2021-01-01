Can’t you see it on TV? How to follow the chimes of New Year’s Eve 2020 with these apps

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We come to the last of this disastrous year, a 2020 that the majority of Spaniards and in general the whole world wants to forget and turn the page. Since COVID-19 came into our lives, everything has changed, and we have had to learn to live with it, changing all our routines. But it seems that we are already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Today is December 31st, and all Spanish homes will tune into television to see the chimes accompanied by our tradition, the twelve grapes. But what if we don’t have a TV at home or we want to watch it online? We tell you how not to miss the chimes if you don’t have a television.

Online bells, more and more people use this medium

As you all know, when we think of Spain in the bells, the most prominent place where the twelve grapes are taken comes to us, the Puerta del Sol in Madrid. There is the epicenter of everything, the clock of the Casa de Correos from where, as is tradition, the retransmission of the chimes of the New Year is broadcast (on almost all Spanish television channels). But it may be for various reasons that you do not have access to a TV at hand tonight, but if your laptop or mobile and there are websites like Teledirecto, which basically consists of a compendium of direct accesses to the streaming players of the different channels.

In it you can see the live signal of La 1, RTVE, Antena 3, Cuatro, Telecinco, La Sexta, etc, click on its signal live and, if you have a problem with the broadcast, click on the link and open the player on the channel’s website on its own page.

Follow the chimes on your mobile

There are many options if you decide to watch the Campanadas 2020 online: through your mobile and the apps that make this possible:

New Year Chimes 2021

With this simple but effective app, you can follow the chimes without the need for television directly on your mobile. You just have to download the app andstart it a few minutes before the New Year, at 11:58 p.m. for example, and wait with the screen on.

Download New Year 2020 Chimes

Applications of television channels

Another very direct alternative is to use the app of the different television channels and go live. In them you will be able to see exactly the same television channel, we leave you the main Spanish television channels.

RTVE

RTVE News App for Android RTVE News App for iOS

App RTVE a la Carta for AndroidApp RTVE a la Carta for iOS

Antenna 3

AtresPlayer app for Android

AtresPlayer app for iOS

The sixth

Lasexta Live App for Android

LaSexta Live App for iOS

Telecinco and the Mediaset group

Mitele App for Android

Mitele App for iOS

Twicth: Ibai Llanos will broadcast the end of the year chimes on Twitch

2020 could not end any other way and I can confirm 100% that we will do the chimes live from my Twitch channel I can not tell you anything more but I just want to ask you to try to convince your grandmother to see us, we are nice. .

The streamer has announced that he can “100% confirm” that he will broadcast the event from his Twitch channel. At the moment no more is known about this special program, although, logically, we do know the date: December 31st.