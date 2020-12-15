Capiche FM, a service like Twitch but in audio format

- Advertisement -

Live broadcasts represent one of the most consumed content today. These can be carried out from YouTube, Instagram or the very popular Twitch that concentrates most of these transmissions. However, we have found a very interesting service similar to Twitch but in audio format. This will allow you to broadcast as if it were a radio program.

Its name is Capiche FM, it is completely free and you will be able to speak to the world through the internet in an extremely simple way.

Stream like on Twitch, but with audio only

Twitch has been a true phenomenon with live broadcasts, taking into account that not everything started with video game games. Now, we can find all kinds of material, from people playing, testing products and even reacting to other live content. So, we are talking about something similar to live television and this leaves the door open for the appearance of something similar to radio and that is what Capiche FM brings.

As we mentioned before, Capiche FM is an alternative that offers similar possibilities to Twitch but with audio. From this service you will be able to create totally live radio programs where it will even be possible to interact with listeners.

To start your live broadcast from Capiche FM you will have to sign up for the service through your phone number. Once inside, you can create your broadcast having previously granted the permissions of your microphone. A link will be generated that you will have to share and once your listeners arrive, you can start talking.

The interface offers excellent options for playing trivia games and also for doing interviews. To do this, you will only have to select the person in the area where your listeners are located and you will be able to give them permission to speak. The best of all is that the tool is free, so you can have your own radio program on the internet at zero cost.

At a time when content creation is in everyone’s hands, Capiche FM offers an excellent possibility to generate live material. If you’ve always wanted to have a radio show, feel free to start by trying this service.

To enter, follow this link.

