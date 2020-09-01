Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions Review: everyone on the pitch on Switch

Soccer fans on Switch have very few opportunities to go down on the turf; the catalog of the hybrid console, in fact, is not the ideal terrain for the canonical annual challenge between EA and Konami: if the first company opted for a “light” version of FIFA, without Frostbite and annual updates (to learn more, recover the our FIFA 20 Legacy Edition review), the latter has never ported its PES to Switch. In this situation, however, it could be Bandai Namco to raise the fate of football players on the Kyoto hybrid, with his own Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. Will the tiger shot also roar on the Nintendo console by breaking through the net or will the ball crash into the post? Let’s find out together.

A little review

Before analyzing the technical sector of production, let’s do a brief review of the distinctive elements that distinguish the playful and content offer. As we have already told you in our previous Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions review, the work of Tamsoft and Bandai has proven itself great for fans, as well as a discreet arcade football for those looking for a lighter, light-hearted and fun experience, as long as you turn a blind eye to some playful imprecision. The developers have included in the formula a series of useful mechanics to diversify the offensive and defensive phases, and although a slight sense of repetitiveness still tends to emerge, that of Bandai-Namco has been able to prove to be a fully enjoyable product.

The gameplay of Captain Tsubasa is all about immediacy and spectacularity: both in the defensive and offensive phases we will be able to resort to actions characterized by a dynamism worthy of the animated series, capable of showing the incredible power of the players. Standing tackles, tackles, overheads, aerial broadsides and super shots, in short, outline the profile of an over the top football player, just as the episodes of the anime teach. Some characters remain heavily unbalanced, in line with the characteristics of the original work, but to enjoy it is undoubtedly the general spectacle.

The first step necessary to become familiar with the Bandai title, however, is to rely on the queen mode of the whole game: travel. This campaign, divided into two episodes, allows you to follow different tutorials, calmly rattling off the key mechanics of the gameplay. The first act, Episode Tsubasa, faithfully reproduces the last middle school tournament and the consequent challenge between Tsubasa and Hyuga (Holly and Mark for those who grew up in the 90s).

After finishing this story arc in a handful of games, here is that‘Episode New Hero composes an original campaign in which to create your own alter ego from scratch and conquer a role in the Japanese national team.

Between respect for the source material and a decidedly deep progression system, Rise of New Champions is perfectly capable of overcoming the twenty hours of longevity with the Journey alone: Once both stories are concluded, modes such as performances and online matches are still available. In this case Bandai and Tamsoft even allow us to set up a totally new team with its favorites; hence a matchmaking system will take into account the victories and performances, marking the user’s transition to a higher category to face more skilled players. Obviously, in the private rooms you can select the teams present in the campaign to challenge your friends. Although Nintendo does not shine on the front of online infrastructures, during our tests the games did not show any problems, and in general the performance was the same as the offline game (which also includes the possibility of connecting multiple consoles to play cooperatively anywhere) . But how does Rise of New Champions behave on Switch?

Performance on Switch

As is often the case with licensed Bandai manga and anime titles, the cel shading is the master, since it allows you to recreate the characters with a certain amount of detail. In addition, Rise of the New Champions, within The Journey, uses an almost visual novel narrative, with static dialogues and options to slightly modify the development of events.

This allowed Tamsoft to maintain 1080p resolution when the console is connected to the TV. In these situations the level of detail is excellent, with very slight (but equally negligible) drops in frame rate. The only moment in which the fps drop conspicuously coincides only with the entry into the field of the teams: the wide view of the camera, called to manage both the stands and the twenty-two models of footballers that move at the same time, puts Nintendo’s hardware under strain. However, it is good to reiterate that this is the only moment in which the optimization shows the side of rather perceptible defects.

Immediately after kick-off, in fact, the game flows without major problems, and keeps the game experience pleasant. The feeling is that the frame rate is not perfectly anchored to 30 frames per second, but we can assure that we have not encountered any real problems in the use of the matches. This is because the developers have acted wisely, decreasing the quality of those elements that, in the flow of the action, have less impact on the glance: for example, the quality of the shadows of the players in motion is clearly lower than the other versions of Captain Tsubasa, but it is a totally accessory element that goes almost unnoticed during the match.

The spotlights are clearly reserved for the most spectacular techniques of the athletes born from the imagination of Yoichi Takahashi; moments in which the game is interspersed with finely crafted and detailed cutscenes, which maintain excellent fluidity and spectacularity even on Switch.

Playing in portability the resolution is fixed instead on the canonical 720p and, as is often the case, the Switch’s small screen further mitigates some smudges. The gaming experience on the Nintendo console is therefore quite enjoyable, it fits perfectly with the Joy-Con despite the intensive use of the back buttons, and does not look bad at all when compared with the visual rendering offered by the PlayStation 4 version.