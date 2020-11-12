Carbon Copy Cloner is a popular software that allows Mac users to backup entire disks and partitions on macOS. As macOS Big Sur is likely to be released to the public in the next few days, the developers behind Carbon Copy Cloner have made an announcement. They have alerted their users to possible compatibility issues with the latest version of Apple’s operating system.

With Carbon Copy Cloner, users can create advanced backups of a Mac hard drive. While keeping it functional and bootable, which is great for ensuring you never lose your data. However, macOS Big Sur brings fundamental changes to the way Mac manages its volumes. And of course, this affects specialized backup software.

Carbon Copy Cloner alerts to compatibility issues with macOS Big Sur

One of the main features introduced with macOS Big Sur is a new layer of protection called “Signed System Volume” that seals and encrypts the volume on which macOS is installed. Third party tools can still back up internal Mac storage. But they are not bootable and some things become inaccessible.

The system now resides on a “signed system volume”. This volume is cryptographically sealed and that seal can only be applied by Apple; Normal copies of the system volume cannot be started without the Apple seal. To create a working copy of the macOS 11 system volume, we have to use an Apple tool to copy the system or install macOS in the backup.

The latest available version of Carbon Copy Cloner (5.1.22) works with macOS Big Sur. But it is only capable of creating non-boot copies of the system volume. The developers responsible for the software have stated that Apple is aware of this limitation and is currently working to resolve it.