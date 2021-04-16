Carbon Neutral 2030: The Environmental Progress Report 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The second week of April ends, we are already a few days away from the next digital event of the bitten apple brand where new products are expected and as usual, Apple emphasizes its commitment to the environment, for this reason we tell you how Apple plans to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Apple is one of the brands that most cares about the environment and clean energy, today, the brand published its Environmental Progress Report for this 2021 which focuses centrally on its previously announced objectives, the main one is to achieve net carbon neutrality for both its entire supply chain and for its products by 2030.

Recall that Apple’s own operations have been carbon neutral since April 2020, for this reason the 2021 report reviews the significant steps towards reduction of environmental impact for its products over the last year, in addition, it projects Apple’s progress toward net zero emissions from now until 2030.

For its part, achieving general carbon neutrality by 2030 implies that Apple commits to designing its products using more recycled materials, this means that, in turn, products must become increasingly energy efficient.

Apple aims, in addition to being 100 percent carbon neutral, to keep track of history of carbon quantity that these devices obtain throughout their useful life, to this is added the record of what is needed to be able to manufacture them.

Apple Releases 2021 Environmental Progress Report, Focusing on 2030 Carbon Neutral Goal

As the example of energy efficiency, Apple highlights the M1 chip, introduced in the Fall 2020 line of Macs with Apple Silicon. Those from Cupertino say that the low power needs per watt demanded by the M1 chip have reduced the carbon footprint overall for the Mac mini by 34 percent.