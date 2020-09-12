Cardio exercises vs. Strength to lose weight: what the science says

Some time ago almost everyone was clear that exercising “cardio” was the best way to burn calories and lose weight. However, body building exercises, in light of scientific evidence, seem just as good or better.

The issue is no longer limited to just calorie balance. Metabolism is determined by a complex set of physiological phenomena That we’ve only begun to understand What does science tell us about it?

Cardio exercises vs. strength exercises

Before continuing, we must clear an inevitable question, How are cardio exercises different from those known as strength exercises? Although there is no kind of exact and precise definition, it is understood by consensus that these two large groups of exercise exist.

The former aim to produce burning calories through a rise in heart rate in more or less prolonged exercises: a run, jump rope, jumping jacks, burpees, squats … On the contrary, strength exercises are intended to develop muscle. This can result in definition or hyperplasia (the appearance of highly developed muscles).

In a “traditional” way, outside of the more specialized circles, it has been understood that cardio exercises are more appropriate for losing weight, while strength exercises can even make you gain it due to the greater weight of the muscle. However, this is not so straightforward and, furthermore, the matter should not be simplified into a mere amount of weight or mass.

Working on healthy habits is intended to maintain a fit body and parameters that ensure well-being. This does not always go hand in hand with losing or gaining weight, nor should you limit yourself to doing one of these types of exercise, exclusively. Losing fat, something that is generally associated with a healthier metabolism, is related to the ability of our body to catabolize it. In other words, it has to be “activated” for this tissue to be processed.

Activate the metabolism?

There are thousands of advertising claims promising the activation of the metabolism with a product, a set of exercises or almost magical methods to do it. Activating the metabolism, it is understood, means increasing the consumption of calories by our body, with which we opt for a more efficient weight loss. Can you activate the metabolism? Actually yes, but it has nothing to do with what is usually promised.

When our body needs a lot of energy to perform an activity, it automatically triggers a cascade of metabolic signals. These work in a “chained” way, as if it were a domino effect. The result is that the metabolism, effectively, is “activated” and begins to consume more substances (fats and carbohydrates, normally) to produce more energy.

This machinery is regulated in a very precise way and through various actions that act on the expression of genes, on the amount of substances, on the inactivation of enzymes … and in countless other points. This regulation ensures that, for example, we do not die exhausted from excessive exercise. It works gradually and not punctually, so it is practically impossible to demand an exact, net and controlled energy consumption from our body.

The only way to increase this consumption is, obviously, by increasing the level of physical activity. In addition, muscle is one of the tissues that consumes the most energy, and here comes the crux of the question: al have more muscle, our body requires more fat and carbohydrates to keep it active. In other words, the more muscle, the more energy (in kilocalories) we consume.

That is to say, the only way to activate our metabolism to lose more weight is to generate more muscle that demands more energy. In this way, the theory says that resistance exercise will have medium and long-term effects on reducing body fat and, in addition, will have it much more permanently. Does this conform to reality?

What science says about losing weight

Actually, this is consistent with the latest scientific evidence, such as this meta-analysis carried out by the department of sport science at the University of Sydney, which indicates that there is no significant difference between visceral fat loss compared to resistance exercise. It is also confirmed by other studies, such as this one carried out by Quincy University in which the effects of strength training on health are dissected.

In general, the scientific evidence obtained from a decade to date points, more and more convincingly, that resistance exercise is as beneficial, or can be even more, when it comes to losing weight. There is another metabolic phenomenon that helps explain it. As we said, the metabolism is finely regulated. This implies a rather annoying fact: each body is a world and we cannot know exactly how many calories that we are going to burn with exercise, as Daniel G. Carey, from the University of St. Thomas, found in this study. Regulation also seems to work against the burning of calories.

After spending a certain amount of time training, metabolic adaptation, whose role is to protect our body, begins to take advantage of every drop of energy we have more efficiently. So, calories burned begin to decrease after a certain time exercising, as can be seen in this study from the University of North Carolina. Seen in another way: we will not achieve a homogeneous or maintained performance, or even exact, with a cardio exercise. Be careful, neither with the force.

However, in strength muscle fibers are added that, in the end, will end up consuming more energy. It is not an immediate process, but in the medium and long term, but more stable. Studies like this one carried out by a multidisciplinary team from several Australian universities confirm that the presence of muscle, and therefore its training, involves a greater consumption of energy in any physical effort.

So what do I do to lose weight?

We know that, approximately, and taking into account that the numbers may vary, that in a 45-minute session of cardiovascular exercise at a speed of 9.6 km / h, we can be burning around 450 calories. These data are based on direct measurements in athletes. However, this value is unrealistic when spending a lot of time on cardio. This is because at the beginning of cardiovascular exercise, our body burns more, but, as time goes by, the total number of calories burned decreases due to metabolic adaptation. Following the calculations, it is estimated that with 20 training sessions our body will be burning 400 calories in the same time as before we burned 450, so we need more time to get the same results. And this goes in crescendo.

On the other hand, there are no specific data on muscle training since it is not a matter of fat burning, but rather a complex process of tissue reconversion. What we do know is that the greater the quantity, as we have already said, the greater the demand. And furthermore this it is a long-term bet that is additive in any physical effortTherefore, helping to build muscle and maintain a cardio workout, in short, are the best way to maintain adequate metabolic expenditure when losing weight.

However, what all the experts reveal is that there are no magic formulas to lose weight in a healthy way. Neither strength training nor cardio or resistance training will be effective on their own and in isolation. In any physical approach, it is necessary to control the intake very well and avoid seeking the rapid loss that usually reverses in the dreaded rebound effects.

Instead, to get a figure considered “fit” it is essential to look for healthy habits. This implies maintaining a healthy perennial diet, some daily physical activity and, of course, implementing a good combination of exercises. Cardio or strength? Well, the best is a combination of both.

While resistance exercises will help us maintain the rhythm and follow a more intense physical activity, muscle exercises are essential to activate our metabolism and generate a greater energy demand. But not only this: muscle workouts have been shown to have benefits in bone maintenance, diabetes control and a host of other physiological effects.

Definitely, science suggests that strength training shouldn’t be neglected, regardless of whether we also train our cardio. And this is true both for people who want to reduce the amount of fat in their body and for those who want to stay healthy for the rest of their lives.

