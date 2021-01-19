Carl Pei, after OnePlus, is ready to launch a new company: announcement soon

- Advertisement -

It had come like a bolt from the blue a few months ago Carl Pei’s release from OnePlus. The co-founder and former well-known face of the brand said he wanted to take more time for family and friends, and then follow his heart for what to come. Well, now it’s time for Pei’s unveil his new company.

In fact, according to what Gizmochina reported and what he wrote Carl Pei on Twitter, on January 27, 2021 there will be the long-awaited announcement. Fans of the world of technology therefore have a date to mark on the calendar, even if for the moment it is not clear what the plans of the former OnePlus are. The most probable hypothesis is obviously that it is a new brand dedicated to the smartphone world, but in this sector never exclude “surprises”.

In any case, there are a few days left before the reveal, so we won’t have to wait long to find out more. Meanwhile, Pei said he just provided his team with M1-chip MacBook Airs, even launching a giveaway dedicated to users. If you want to learn more about the device involved, you can do it through our review of MacBook Air M1 (published just a few days ago).

What will Carl Pei pull out of the hat? We’ll see.