Carlos Villagrán “Quico” would run as a candidate in the next elections in Mexico

Carlos Villagrán, better known as “Quico” for his character as El Chavo del 8, I could have a new job for 2021 and that is the actor could dabble in politics, in a position not yet defined, with the Querétaro Independiente party.

Concepción Herrera Martínez, president of the party and local deputy of the entity, announced last week information on Villagrán’s participation in the world of Mexican politics; but it was the same 76-year-old actor who spoke of his intentions and possible future in this in a new labor trench.

And the actor already has plans to meet this week with those responsible for the local political party of Querétaro, where it has lived for more than three decades; although he also spends long stays in Houston, Texas.

Carlos Villagrán clarified that he was contacted by the leaders of Querétaro Independiente, so he decided to travel to the Mexican entity and learn about the politicians’ proposal, since He does not even know for what position they are being considered.

He added that he had not considered the possibility of entering politics, but prefers to know the plans of Querétaro Independent and then announce if you accept or decline the proposal.

“I had never thought, nor had something like this crossed my mind, my job is totally different: make people laugh, dress as Kiko … and all that kind of thing, but the other thing, I have to wait to see what ”, he commented in an interview with The Universal Querétaro.

“I repeat, out of kindness, for being a decent person, I have to let people talk and then tell them my decisionIf I could be able to occupy a position, “he added.

Although the actor is not yet so inclined to join politics, he did make it clear that the background of this sector must be changed and that is that many of the protagonists have only sought their benefit, forgetting the rest of society, which itself It should be your role.

Concepción Herrera Martínez, leader of Querétaro Independiente, confirmed to local media last week that there are conversations with Carlos Villagrán “Quico”.

“Indeed, there is an interest, at least one of those close to him (the actor) has expressed it, a representative also of Mr. Villagrán. You mentioned that you intend to participate, you have not yet determined which candidacy or which position you would like to participate in. They are very interested in participating in the electoral process”He commented.

The version of the policy contrasts with that offered by Villagrán and is that the local official stressed that the artist sought them, without defining for which position or candidacy he wants to contest.

He indicated that he sees the application of the actor as very viable since his party favors citizen participation, for which he specified that it has not yet joined the ranks of Querétaro Independiente.

The world of politics has always been very tempting for civil society, but especially for members of the Mexican entertainment industry, so actors or singers constantly seek to change trenches and venture into this sector.

A few weeks ago it was learned that Alfredo Adame wants to venture into politics for the next electoral process, although he had already flirted in this sector.

The maker of El Chavo del 8 it also had a close relationship with politics. Although Roberto Gómez Bolaños “Chespirito” did not contest in the elections, He did show his fervent support for some political current in Mexico.

It was in 2012 when he accepted that he voted for the candidates nominated by the National Action Party (PAN). “I voted for Ernesto Zedillo, Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón and Josefina Vázquez Mota. Only the last one failed me; and I don’t regret any “he wrote on his Twitter account.

