Carrefour’s French defense attacks the wrong target

An army marches on its stomach ”, Napoleon Bonaparte is said to have said. Almost 160 years later, the French government uses a similar argument to protect its largest grocery store, Carrefour, from a potential € 16 billion takeover by Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard.

However, while the pandemic has given new importance to concerns regarding jobs and supply chains, it is unlikely that a foreign owner would threaten either element.

France has experience wrapping food providers in the tricolor flag. In 2005, the government pledged to protect “the interests of France” when the US soft drink giant PepsiCo sniffed at the dairy group Danone.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire echoed that sentiment on Wednesday when he said jobs and food sovereignty were key concerns in the potential takeover of Carrefour by the Canadian giant. Speaking at a Reuters Next conference yesterday, he added: “It would be a great hardship for all of us,” referring to the deal.

However, it is far from clear that a sale threatened French jobs. Most of the supermarkets and gas stations in Couche-Tard do not overlap with the Carrefour supermarkets. Unlike if it were a manufacturer, the Canadian group could hardly move thousands of ATMs abroad. In fact, supermarkets have hired more staff to keep shelves stocked during the pandemic. A change in ownership won’t make much of a difference.

The concern for the security of the food supply is more understandable. Empty shelves and a global shortage of formula and toilet paper in March and April of last year highlighted the importance of supermarkets and their way of stocking up on essentials. Buying food and other products from local producers also supports the national economy.

However, France does not need to block an acquisition to protect local suppliers. The government of Emmanuel Macron could demand that Couche-Tard sign an agreement so that a certain percentage of the suppliers are French. Better yet, it could pass a law that would oblige all supermarkets in the country, including Carrefour’s rival Casino, to buy a portion of their products locally.

Le Maire’s concern for national ownership is also at odds with Carrefour’s global footprint. France accounted for less than half of Carrefour’s € 81 billion of revenue in 2019; the company is the largest wholesale operator in Brazil.

The proximity of the elections (in 2022) and the pressure of the pandemic mean that Le Maire is right to worry about the food supply. But his defense is focused on the wrong enemy.

