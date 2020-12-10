Cars will already have noise cancellation technology

The technology company Silentium has announced that they are ready to send their noise cancellation technology to different car manufacturers in case they want to join this system to their models.

The first car company to integrate the “Active Acoustics” software was Jaguar Land Rover in their Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Velar models, so as you can see these are late-model and high-end vehicles.

Returning to the subject of this technology, road noise cancellation eliminates 90 percent of unwanted noise from 20 Hz to 1 kHz, resulting in a quieter ride that helps prevent driver fatigue.

There are many benefits that noise cancellation brings, and one of them is the lower weight of the vehicle, as manufacturers can reduce the insulation materials and passive noise damping.

This technology is very similar to what we can find in noise canceling headphones. First, you need up to six strategically located accelerometers on the chassis to monitor for unwanted road noise, sending signals to an on-board control unit powered by software.

The program then reproduces an equivalent anti-noise signal through the car’s speaker system, which for JLR it occurs through a noise system.

With the expansion and reduction of prices that is intended for active noise cancellation technology, the number of models to install such a system can be significantly increased. However, we must not forget that the technology requires a careful acoustic study of the cabin and that, in addition, it relies on a careful soundproofing of the cabin that is not so much as we talk about more and more affordable models.

All car manufacturers join their models with more modern technology systems that serve drivers for good driving, as they seek to offer vehicles suitable for all types of public at an affordable cost.

It is important to know all the technological advances in the automotive area, in this way you will know what you need in case of acquiring a vehicle in the coming months.

