Cases against a former senator and Gaeltacht priest to be heard in Irish

A number of cases were frequently adjourned in Falcarragh District Court because they were requested to be heard in Irish.

A date has to be set for various court cases involving a Gaeltacht senator and priest.

Judge Paul Kelly has ordered that a special date be set for the hearing of various cases in Irish. One of the cases concerns a former senator who is charged with hitting and fleeing and another is about a priest who is charged with drink driving.

Both cases are on a number of cases which have been frequently adjourned in the District Court of Falcarragh, which sits in Letterkenny, because they were wanted to be heard in Irish.

Lawyer Seán Cannon requested that the cases be heard in Irish and arrangements are currently being made to hear the cases.

Judge Paul Kelly said he was adjourning the cases, five in all, until November 5 when the court date would be given. The Judge said the cases had to be proceeded with as they had been “long overdue”.

Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle said he understood that and accepted that it took a long time to make arrangements to hear these cases.

One case concerns former senator Brian Ó Domhnaill Cill Ulta, Falcarragh, for a number of charges, two of which were drink driving and hitting and fleeing.

It is alleged that these crimes took place at Tullygay outside Letterkenny on the 2nd September 2013.

Another case is being brought against Father Denis Quinn, Parish House, Falcarragh, a case of drink driving on Main Street in Letterkenny. on 29 March 2014.