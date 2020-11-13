Latest news

Casla ‘made’ a committee ‘and Bus Éireann made a mess of a Gaeltacht placename

By Brian Adam
A bug that appeared on screen in a Bus Éireann bus caused a lot of online talk

Casla 'made' a committee 'and Bus Éireann made a mess of a Gaeltacht placename

A translation mistake made by Bus Éireann which gave the wrong placename to a town in the Galway Gaeltacht has drawn controversy.

On the 424 service between Galway and An Cheathrú Rua, the Casla area of ​​Connemara was called Coistealaigh.

The mistake was seen on the screen in the bus showing the towns that are on the way to the bus.

The English version of Casla was also inaccurate on the ad and Costello was given the place instead of Costelloe.

Coach is the name of an area in Mayo and Roscommon but there is no such place in Galway.

Some people were more than happy on social media when they saw the mistake.

When Bus Éireann was notified of the error, a reply was made in Irish which was riddled with errors and it appeared that Google Translate had been used to translate an English message.

Tuairisc.ie has sought a statement on the matter from Bus Éireann.

