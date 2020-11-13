Casla ‘made’ a committee ‘and Bus Éireann made a mess of a Gaeltacht placename

A bug that appeared on screen in a Bus Éireann bus caused a lot of online talk

A translation mistake made by Bus Éireann which gave the wrong placename to a town in the Galway Gaeltacht has drawn controversy.

On the 424 service between Galway and An Cheathrú Rua, the Casla area of ​​Connemara was called Coistealaigh.

The mistake was seen on the screen in the bus showing the towns that are on the way to the bus.

Casla has changed its name! Sign on Bus Éireann pic.twitter.com/DvAh50YPzU – Veronica Ni Ghriofa (@VGhriofa) November 12, 2020

The English version of Casla was also inaccurate on the ad and Costello was given the place instead of Costelloe.

Coach is the name of an area in Mayo and Roscommon but there is no such place in Galway.

Some people were more than happy on social media when they saw the mistake.

Is anyone at all looking at these things to make sure they are accurate. Costello makes no sense either – Pól Mac Donncha (@PaulSonnai) November 12, 2020

Well isn’t he the Great King of Shame and Disrespect for the People of Connemara and the Gaeltacht !!!!! – Annamaria Nic D (@galwayanna) November 12, 2020

They should be in Irish only if the destination of the trip is in a Gaeltacht area @Irish Bus – Ailbhe Ó Monacháin (@AilbheOM) November 12, 2020

When Bus Éireann was notified of the error, a reply was made in Irish which was riddled with errors and it appeared that Google Translate had been used to translate an English message.

We strive to use bilingual services on our services. I will forward your comments to the relevant department for further investigation, Kind About ^ BMC – Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) November 12, 2020

Tuairisc.ie has sought a statement on the matter from Bus Éireann.