CAT S42: this is the first phone with antibacterial protection on the market and military standard MIL SPEC 810H

On some occasion we have talked about a very specific phone brand such as CAT. In fact, the last model to pass through our networks was the CAT S62. And now we talk about the signature again thanks to the CAT S42, which they claim is the first phone with antibacterial protection on the market.

In a situation like the one we live in, with COVID19 being a source of news here and there, we have realized how important hygiene and cleanliness is. We have already heard about the amount of bacteria and germs that we can find on the screen of a mobile phone, a fact that is unlikely to occur in a model like this.

CAT S42 Pro datasheet

CAT S62 Pro screen 5.5 inch

HD + at 2,160 x 1,080

Ratio 18: 9

Corning Gorilla Glass 5s

Biomaster antimicrobial protection Processor Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D 1.8GHz Versions 3GB / 328GB

Expandable with MicroSD Rear camera 13 megapixels Frontal camera 8 megapixels software Android 10 Battery 4,200 mAh Connectivity and sound 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

IP68 and IP69 certifications

MIL 810H military Others Drop proof up to 1.8M to concrete

Bacteria free phone

The main claim of the CAT S42 is the antimicrobial protection which, according to the brand, makes it the world’s first antibacterial phone. To make it, every external component of the device has been specially treated with Biomaster antimicrobial technology and tested according to ISO 22196.

This technology is based on inclusion of silver ions during manufacture to create a permanent level of product protection, inhibiting the growth of microbes on the surface of the phone and thereby reducing microbial levels on its surface.

According to the brand, this technology has shown a reduction of more than 80% in 15 minutes and 99.9% in 24 hours.

In addition, they ensure that treatment with Biomaster technology also will reach other devices among brand phones later in 2021.

Of the rest of the specifications of this phone we have to talk about a 5.5-inch screen and FullHD + resolution with an 18: 9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5s protection. The touch screen can be used with wet fingers or with gloves.

Inside hides a processor Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D 1.8GHz Quad Core accompanied by 3GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 32GB expandable with a microSD card. With Android 10 out of the box, you will receive the update to Android 11 and the brand ensures available security updates for 3 years.

In the multimedia section talk about a 13MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. With LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC connection, add a waterproof 3.5mm audio jack connector.

It features an extra textured grip design and a useful programmable hotkey for Push to Talk (PTT), SOS, or to easily launch the flashlight or camera. This data is complemented by the resistance against water and dust thanks to the IP68 and IP69 certifications) and the resistance against drops of up to 1.8 meters to concrete thanks to the military standard MIL SPEC 810H.

Price and availability

The CAT S42 smartphone It has a price of 249 euros and will be available in specialty stores in early 2021.

More information | CAT