cbr websites difficult to reach due to cyber attack

The websites of the Centraal Bureau Rijvaardigheidsbewijzen (CBR) have been hit by a series of attacks by cyber criminals since Tuesday.

The CBR reports that due to the cyber attacks, it can sometimes take longer to log in to reserve a theory exam, to buy a health certificate or to authorize a driving school to reserve the exam. “The CBR has an active policy to tackle fraud or the deliberate frustration of the service,” the organization said.

The CBR does not know what the motive for the attacks is. The cyber attacks have no consequences for the theoretical and practical exams.