CCEP’s purchase in Australia offers little fizz

By Brian Adam
CCEP's purchase in Australia offers little fizz
Putting two Cokes together can be just as bad an idea financially as it is for health reasons. Bottler Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has offered to buy its Australian counterpart Coca-Cola Amatil for about $ 6.2 billion (€ 5.2 billion). There are few synergies to help justify the premium offered, which would leave a return on investment without fizz.

Europe’s leading distributor of the iconic soft drink and other fizzy drinks has been chasing its smaller counterpart for over a year. He’s finally come to a price that Amatil’s board and boss Alison Watkins could recommend. CCEP, in which Coca-Cola has a 19% stake, touts “geographic scope and scale.”

The draw for CCEP chief Damian Gammell is exposure to Australia and New Zealand, which offer better growth prospects than Europe. Amatil also bottles a wider range of beverages. Diversification into coffee and alcohol makes sense at a time when consumers and governments are increasingly suspicious of sugary drinks. For the same reason, however, building empires in mature markets seems more questionable.

Withdrawing Amatil from the market would save a few dollars, but there is likely little else in the way of the savings associated with the operation. What’s more, the company is already spending a lot to try to drain A $ 85 million (€ 50 million) of costs, much of which is likely to be reinvested in the business. Coca-Cola is helping pave the way by accepting a discount on one-third of its 31% stake in Amatil, and the price of the remainder unchanged. With CCEP willing to pay a premium of 18.6% in cash to other shareholders, the value of the target company is about 10.8 billion Australian dollars, or 6.5 billion euros.

The quarterly results accompanying the news of the transaction on Monday suggest that a rebound has started at Amatil. Analysts expect the company to return to its pre-pandemic level of earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) in 2022, according to estimates collected by Refinitiv. By taxing those 635 million Australian dollars (384 million euros) and dividing it by the offer, CCEP would generate a return of just over 4% on its investment, according to our calculations. Amatil’s weighted average cost of capital is closer to 8%.

Some Amatil shareholders may complain that in February the share price briefly exceeded what is being offered now. Given a substantial acquisition valuation of 14 times the expected 2020 ebitda and the seemingly forced logic of the buyer, it might be difficult to come up with something sweeter.

