CCTV needed to stop sectarian vandalism of Irish language signs – adviser

There has been a demand for the use of CCTV cameras to stop vandalism by Irish language signs in County Down.

Patrick Brown, Alliance Councilor for the Newry, Morne and Down area, made the call for the video recording system to be put in place to combat the “sectarian vandalism” of bilingual signs in the area.

The bilingual sign on the A50, on the outskirts of Ballymacward, near Banbridge in County Down, has been destroyed more often than any other sign.

The Irish placename ‘Baile Mhic an Bhaird’, which is on the sign, has been repeatedly damaged with paint and other materials. A disk sharpener was once again used to cut it into two parts.

Unionists in the Down area and elsewhere in the north have been running a vandalism campaign for the past four years and various councils have spent thousands of pounds on repairing and replacing signs.

Since the first bilingual signs of Newry, Morne and Down Council were erected in the South Down area in 2016, the signs have been under constant attack and the Irish language is being removed with paint, spray cans, cement and blowers.

Councilor Patrick Brown said the “senseless” attack needed to be stopped and a CCTV system put in place to tackle the problem.

“The Council has a bilingual policy in relation to road signage. While some people are not happy with that, the Irish language is part of our shared heritage and we should respect it.

“The destruction or damage to Irish language road signs is sectarian vandalism and criminal damage,” he said.

“These damaged signs will be replaced with new signs as they are required to indicate the boundary areas of the area.”

Councilor Brown said the signs needed to be in place and the deleted ones replaced with new signs.

Those involved in the vandalism campaign on bilingual signs should be “ashamed”, he said, with ratepayers spending hundreds of pounds on new signs.

He said it was “timely” for the Council to invest in a CCTV system in areas where signs are being vandalized on a regular basis and urged anyone with any knowledge of who is running the campaign. make that information available to the Police.

A recording system is in place in other areas in the north where Irish language signs are regularly vandalized.

A CCTV record from one location on the Black Coal in Derry showed that the Irish language was destroyed on a sign there 12 times in a period of eight months.

