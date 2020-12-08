Cellnex may be near the top of your valuation tower

Cellnex Telecom’s shopping machine may have reached its peak. After several years of frenzied mergers and acquisitions, he has built a 25 billion euro business for the management of cell phone towers. This valuation gives a minimum credit for future purchases. With great finishers like Vodafone entering the fray, it’s probably better this way.

The activity frenzy contrasts with Cellnex’s day-to-day business: the construction and maintenance of the towers that house the mobile phone transmitters. However, its share value has tripled since 2018, as investors cling to their ability to make savings by operating towers for multiple networks, churning out large and constant amounts of cash many years later.

The purchase of 24,600 towers worth 10 billion euros from Hong Kong group CK Hutchison last month was the company’s largest purchase to date. That deal, plus the recent acquisition of another 12,000 sites in Poland, should raise the number of Cellnex towers above 100,000 by 2027.

By then the company should be making € 3.7 billion in annual revenue, according to analysts at Barclays. With a historic 47% EBITDA margin, after paying for site rents, and ongoing maintenance costing perhaps 3% of revenue, it is deeply profitable. Also, contract income tends to increase in line with inflation. The CEO, Tobías Martínez, has not yet reached that state of happiness. Cellnex’s Hutchison and Poland contracts oblige it to spend € 2.7 billion to build new towers over the next seven years.

Still, it is possible to see what Cellnex’s current business may be worth. After accounting for spending on new towers, annual maintenance costs and corporate tax of 25% in Spain, the future cash flows of the company are worth about 34 billion euros in today’s money, according to our calculations, which assume long-term revenue growth of 1% and a discount rate of 5.2%, equal to Cellnex’s estimated cost of capital.

After deducting € 10 billion of net debt, this calculation implies that Cellnex’s equity is currently worth € 24 billion, only slightly less than its current market value.

In other words, investors have minimal faith in Cellnex’s ability to purchase more towers profitably. That is probably prudent. British operator Vodafone plans to list its own tower division, with a mandate to absorb what it can. Orange and Deutsche Telekom can follow suit.

Prices are already rising: each Hutchison tower costs Cellnex a third more than in a smaller UK deal a year earlier. Martinez may be approaching the top of his valuation tower.

