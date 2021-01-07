Cepillín lashed out at Yuri for video about allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine

- Advertisement -

Ricardo González Gutiérrez, Cepillín, nothing was saved when criticizing the singer Yuri, after he uploaded a video on social networks where he makes fun of what could happen to him if he had an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Specifically, Yuri’s mockery is based on the consequences that said product caused Karla Cecilia, a 37-year-old internist who began to present problems after being vaccinated for being first-hand medical personnel who care for patients. patients with the disease. He reportedly suffered from seizures from encephalomyelitis as part of an allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine.

And is that Yuri decided to make a related joke where he pretended to appear in a photo session and have spasms and seizures in the middle of the session, while the photographer pauses the photos and stares at him in astonishment. Given this, Brush I affirm that Yuri should not make fun of these types of situations because they can end up confusing the population and generate a general panic about the vaccine and cause fewer people to want to use it:

It is in very bad taste, you should not cheat with something for which many people have died (…) but I return to the same thing, a woman who has already 40 years working for the public came up with it and I as a partner, as an artist , I take it as something in very bad taste.

The comedian assured that he knows Yuri and has no bad intentions behind this interpretation, however, the subject of COVID-19 is something that has to be touched with great delicacy and seriousness, since it is a subject for which many people have died and that can lead to people feeling discomfort due to these interpretations:

Yuri is very playful, for me she is the best star in Mexico, and I forgive her. If he did, I don’t think he did it out of evil. If we analyze the truth, it is that only one single patient of those who have been injected had a slight reaction (allergy to the vaccine)

Brush assured that, despite the fact that these cases of allergy to the vaccine have occurred, he is very excited that it is already available and is investigating when he could undergo the application, since he is a person who is in the group of high risk being over 60 years old. And he assured that at the time indicated, he will be outside the application centers, lining up so that his dose can be applied:

The truth is that I do not know if it will be in Monterrey or in Toluca, I live in Toluca, but at the time they tell me I will be standing in line from dawn, I am waiting for the millions of vaccines to arrive, from wherever but they already arrive

In the case said by Brush in which he talked about reactions to the vaccine, unfortunately there have been more cases where the vaccine has caused an allergic reaction, although most of these have not required specialized medical attention, and in others they have occurred as a low-level reaction or were identified with classic discomforts related to vaccine applications.

The most common reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 were injection site pain (84.1%), fatigue (62.9%), headache (55.1%), muscle pain (38.3%), colds (31.9%), joint pain (23.6%), and fever (14.2 %). Most of the adverse reactions were moderate and disappeared with time.

