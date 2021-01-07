Cepillín’s nostalgic tribute to Tino, Parchís’s “red token”

- Advertisement -

As part of the Three Kings Day celebration, this afternoon the television network Aztec TV broadcast a special concert tied to its annual event Playful, in which they are in charge of collecting toys from the public and distribute them among disadvantaged children throughout the national territory. Several artists who joined the cause and contributed to spreading it acted among the festival’s castSuch is the case of the singer Raymix, La sonora Santanera and Caló.

But it was the presentation of Brush the one that attracted the most attention because the clown on TV paid tribute to an important figure in children’s music in Spanish that emerged in the 1980s being just a child. Is about Constantino Fernández, known as Tino or “the red chip”, who was member of the Spanish band Parchís, who was present in the forum of the television station interpreting the emblematic theme of the group.

Together with his children, Ricardo González, real name of Brush, the interpreter sang The Parcheesi song with the presence of Tino and his girlfriend, the Mexican singer Alexa, a member of the group Flashback 90s, with whom the Spanish singer found love in this time of pandemic, so much so that he decided to leave his residence in the Iberian Peninsula to live next to his girlfriend in Mexico.

This meeting is especially nostalgic because it was 40 years ago when Brush and the group Parchís made dumbbells in a show inside the National Auditorium in Mexico City, enjoying total success, since at that time, they were a very famous group and Brush It enjoyed impressive recognition on the small screen, where it gained great popularity among children.

Now this collaboration was repeated, although not with the complete group made up of figures such as Yolanda Ventura, but with only one of the members of the group, Tino, who at 53 years old, in 2020 excitedly accepted the invitation of the clown and his son Cepi, to record the theme The Parcheesi song, single that they performed this afternoon at the facilities of the television station chaired by Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

“It is an idea that my son Ricardo Jr. ‘Cepi’ came up with. In the 1980s I worked alongside the Parchís group, it was in 1981 when we did several shows a whole weekend at the National Auditorium and it went very well, but we never did it again“, said Brush in an interview for the magazine TV Notes last October.

The clown also said that it was his son who contacted the singer for songs like In the army and Hello friends to tell him about the project and as soon as they told him what it was about, he gladly accepted: “And now in the confinement of this pandemic, planning projects, he suddenly tells me Cepi“Hey, Dad, let’s record the Parcheesi song with Tino, one of its members, the red card,” and Tino contacted him and liked the idea, “he added.

“We never got together, my son and I recorded our part here at home, Tino did it in his; which is now in Querétaro. He sent us the audio and here in the recording studio my son was in charge of doing all the production and the song will now be ready to premiere on various digital platforms on October 15, “said the clown.

“For the video, we sent Tino to make a red cap and a shirt with the image of Brush and the delighted man put it on, painted his nose and is very excited about this participation next to Cepi and Brush“Concluded the comedian.

