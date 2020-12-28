CES 2021: this is LG’s robot that disinfects everything with its UV rays

- Advertisement -

In an age where robotics, artificial intelligence, among others, have been integrated together with health and care of the environment, LG announced that it is developing an autonomous robot that will use ultraviolet C (UV-C) light to disinfect high-touch and high-traffic areas.

The company mentioned that it plans to offer the UV robot to clients in the hotel, retail, corporate and educational sectors in the United States in early 2021.

“The autonomous UV robot comes at a time when hygiene is a high priority for hotel guests, students and restaurant customers”said Vice President Roh Kyu-Chan, director of the robot business division at Business Solutions Company of LG . “Consumers can rest assured that LG’s UV robot will help reduce their exposure to potentially harmful germs.”.

This android will be presented for the first time at the CES 2021 . They even claim that, due to its autonomous design, the robot can easily move around tables, chairs and other furniture, generally irradiating the tactile surfaces of a room in a time of 15 to 30 minutes, disinfecting multiple areas with a single charge of drums.

Meet the new LG robot capable of eliminating bacteria with its UV rays. (Photo: LG)

What happens if there is contact with people? LG mentions that employee exposure to UV rays will be minimized by a built-in safety lock that is activated by human motion detection sensors, by pressing an emergency stop button, or via the mobile app.

“Customers will expect a higher level of hygiene in the contactless ecosystem we are facing now,” said Roh. “LG is committed to leveraging its diverse expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving to develop creative solutions to address the challenges of tomorrow.”