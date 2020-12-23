César D’Alessio’s relatives would fear for his health

- Advertisement -

Last Wednesday, December 16, Lupita D’Alessio’s son, César D’Alessio, published a video on his Instagram account. In this he was shown with a swollen and bloody face and alleged that he had been attacked by the son of former governor Arturo Montiel.

In the broadcast you can hear that the 29-year-old has difficulties speaking and according to what a source told the magazine TV Notes, relatives are concerned that D’Alessio may have “irreversible damage.”

According to Renata’s supposed friend, César’s girlfriend and who was with the singer at the time of the events, the singer’s attackers kicked Caesar in the head.

“He was left with a terrible wound about three inches on his forehead from the kicks, in addition to bruises on his cheekbones, open lips and several bruises on his ribs and legs.. All that was established in Renata’s complaint, but Jorge [D’Alessio] He did not remain calm and asked that César be taken to a private hospital so that they would take scans and see if there was any brain damage ”, revealed the supposed friend.

Meanwhile, the first studies did not detect any internal damage, but it has yet to remain under observation to see how it evolves.

“Because of the blows, he could not even speak well, so they must keep checking him and see if everything is in order and there is no brain damage”, He explained.

For now, César is experiencing all kinds of emotions, since he only faced three people, who took advantage of his number to hit the interpreter’s son.

“[Está] very bad, sad, angry, with enormous impotence because they also beat him the wrong way, three against one, they are cowards. The whole family is worried, Well, although the first studies did not show sequels, fear brain damageas they literally beat him mercilessly. Right now he looks worse than the photos that everyone has seen bloody, since at the moment his face and head are bruised and he is very inflamed, “he said.

After the public complaint against the former governor of the State of Mexico, the musician withdrew these complaints from social networks so as not to hinder your legal situation.

After erasing the evidence that he showed in a live broadcast, the son of the “sleeping lioness” sent a statement where he explained that he cannot reveal details of what happened, since he must follow his process away from the media attention. Although, he assured that soon he will tell more details of the violence of which he was a victim.

Now, a person from the Montiel family, presumably the son of a politician from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), has released a statement to deny these accusations. In the broadcast message, it was noticed that it is not signed, so it is speculated that it is only a message to calm the situation before public opinion without committing judicially. LThe person who wrote the letter stated that the accusations against the members of the Montiel family, those invited to the meeting and their security guards are false.

“Regarding the accusations that have been made against my family, I would like to clarify that the events that occurred at dawn on Wednesday 16 of the year in turn at my private home are not as the musician César D’Alessio declares on social networks, I categorically reject the false accusations against me ”, allegedly indicated Arturo Montiel Junior.

He was also somewhat ironic when he considered that the financial situation of the artists is not buoyant, so he understands that they are in the need to draw the attention of the public spotlight to “Profiting from the prestige of others”, alluding to the musical career of Jorge and Ernesto D’Alessio’s brother.

