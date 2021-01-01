“Chabelo did not face us”: Mr. Aguilera spoke about how “En familia” ended and why he did not sue Televisa

- Advertisement -

When the end of the program came In family with Chabelo, on December 20, 2015, The news shocked the public, as the broadcast had established itself over the decades as one of the most endearing projects for the Mexican public. 47 years on the air and more than 2,000 Sundays were enough for the program to transcend the history of Mexican television as the longest running, being its initial program in the late 1960s.

A key character who participated in the show its last 25 years was Jorge Alberto, Mr. Aguilera, whom more than two generations remember for their participation in the remembered broadcast, being especially iconic its section of The friends of the province. Aguilera has countless anecdotes from the program in which he participated fully and in good spirits for more than two decadesHe even forged a friendship with Xavier López Chabelo, who in addition to having been the main presenter was also the producer and director of the program that accompanied the families every Sunday from 07:00 hours.

But it was until the end of 2015 when, after rumors of an imminent departure from the air, the news became official, however it was not communicated to the work team clearly and frontally as the announcer would have wanted. In interview for Infobae Mexico, Mr. Aguilera He remembered how he received the news of goodbye from As a family with Chabelo:

“I already had live information even from Pepe Bastón, who was an executive of the company at that time, and still the people from the production headed by Mr. Xavier López, told us to wait, they were rumors, but it was already very sung, He had even made the statement within networks, he had already said goodbye to the public, but we were still as they say ‘in limbo’, because we try to have a closeness and there the truth is that Mr. López did not show us how to do it, as he always did, in the end I don’t know why and I don’t want to know, because the only ones who can give the reliable reality of how things happened were the actors from that meeting where the program ended, “he recalled.

Mr. Aguilera He preferred to “stay” with the version that they gave him in the production: the end of a television series, however he also admits that he would have liked it to be Chabelo He would have spoken up front and bluntly as he always has since he started working with him on his team.

“I don’t know what happened, the program continued to generate wool for the company, the company started the week by invoicing, what more do you want to start your week with wool in the bag? I have a version (the one that the production people said), I stay with it, I don’t think it was that way, something came up that I don’t know what it was, the only thing is that it was lengthening. If they tell us at the moment that there is going to be a break, which is a final question, because we take our steps, because it is not so cool that two days before December 20 they tell you ‘you know what: it’s over’ “

The dreaded news never came from the mouth of Chabelo formally and in just two days the source of work for an entire production team, made up of people who, in many cases, had spent decades working to In family. Jorge Alberta narrates that, although he had the possibility to proceed legally, he decided not to do so unlike some members of the team:

“We already knew since the end of November, Pepe Bastón said, but People were still hopeful that everything was going on, Mr. López told us ‘no, I’ll tell them how all this is going to be’, and it happens that in the last essay of the program he tells us ‘The exit is going to be this way, such and I do not know how much, and then we say goodbye and goodbye’When he was always so attentive, very attentive to communicate things with the close people of the team.

“They told me ‘Hey, are you going to sue?’ I didn’t want to do it, some did, some won. We were also aware that we signed an annual contract because it is one of the issues of the company where you hire yourself annually, where they exempt you from any seniority, that they will give you a settlement in case the project ends.

“Some sued and won, they were given their liquidation and many others decided not to, due to the question of not getting into so much ‘bululú’ with the company thinking that we would have another chance. Cycles are over and you have to face them, I understand that if you have a well-signed contract, they have to settle you according to what you have signedThe question was to do a procedure with lawyers to aspire to have a settlement corresponding to the 26 years of work that I had within, it would have been very fruitful. ”, concluded the prominent announcer.

