Chabelo reappeared on Twitter to mourn the death of Armando Manzanero

After the death of Armando Manzanero was announced, actor and comedian Xavier López, better known as Chabelo, broke the usual silence on his social networks to send a message to the family of the Yucatecan singer-songwriter. Through your twitter account, @chabelooficial He also thanked the composer for his friendship.

“Thank you Don Armando for your friendship, for your work, for your music and poetry.. A strong and supportive hug to his family, which is like mine. Rest in peace. ”, Was the emotional farewell offered by the person who was also an interpreter of the extensive work by Manzanero Canché.

Xavier López “Chabelo” enjoyed an important time on Mexican television. Since 1956 he has played the character of the child Chebelo Pastrana, who first appeared on the Carrusel Musical program hosted by Ramiro Gamboa, a well-known interpreter of “Tío Gamboin”. From that moment, with said character, López Rodríguez has participated in various television productions and even movies.

In addition, as part of his extensive career, Chabelo is best known for having been the host of “En familia con Chabelo”. Thank you to your 2,459 issues, every Sunday from November 26, 1967 to December 20, 2020, is considered by the “Guiness World Records” as the longest-running children’s television host.

The relationship between Xavier López and Armando Manzanero went beyond the friendly plane. The characters also congregated in the professional field. During the last minutes of the show, Chabelo, in many of its broadcasts, he said goodbye to the auditorium singing the song entitled “Vale la pena” and whose authorship is attributed to Manzanero Canché.

To the rhythm of huapango, guitars and trumpets are assembled to sound the first chords of the song. After a few bars, the main guitar performs an arpeggio and introduces the voice of Chabelo, who sings “when the sun rises and we see that the Sun appears, the bird escapes from the nest and takes flight”. After a verse, the conductor sings the chorus recognized by the audience of the program “It is worth living, our path to follow. If necessary steal the path of our destiny to the end. This world is worth living without resting with passion, with reason, with madness, it is worth living ”.

For its part, Armando Manzanero Canché also sang this melody in public. One of the most remembered performances happened on October 23, 2005, when the state of Yucatán was the guest of honor in the 33rd edition of the Cervantino Festival. On that occasion, the Orquesta Típica de Yucatán, directed by Roberto Tello, accompanied Manzanero who also performed the piece with one of the instruments that he mastered during his career, the piano.

“Again Thank you very much for inviting us to such a wonderful place, to such a wonderful place, to such a wonderful event“, Declared the singer-songwriter originally from Yucatán before performing” Vale la pena. ” The song was the last to be played in the Alhóndiga de Granaditas in that edition of the festival.

Armando Manzanero Canché’s work is composed of more than 400 songs and 30 productions. He was admitted in mid-December 2020 due to severe symptoms caused by the disease of COVID-19 and he was intubated due to his delicate state of health. Although his extubation was announced on December 27 after presenting improvement in his lung capacity, the then president of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico passed away at dawn on December 28, 2020 at 85 in the capital.