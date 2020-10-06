Chambers ‘satisfied’ with the way in which the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta is selected

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht says that he will begin “as soon as possible ‘a review of the Board of the Authority but unlike his leader he himself is happy with the current system

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers says he is happy with the way the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta is chosen despite the Taoiseach saying that the Údarás elections should be returned.

The coalition government’s program has promised a review of the Authority’s Board and Jack Chambers says it will begin as soon as “possible”.

But unlike his party leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Chambers is happy with the current structure of the Board.

“It is worth noting that the current Board will be in place until January 2023 and that the current approach as it relates to the Board structure of Údarás na Gaeltachta is currently operating satisfactorily.

“That said, the Program for Government promised a review of Údarás na Gaeltachta’s operational and governance structures and it is my goal that this work will begin as soon as possible,” said Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers and responding to a Dáil written statement from a Sinn Féin Irish language spokesperson.

Chambers also said that the current selection of the Board ensures that it has a “democratic basis” and that it has people with the “appropriate skills”, which he believes are “in the interests of the Authority and the community it serves. serve as a state institution ”.

However, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said that the people of the Gaeltacht have been denied a “democratic right” since the introduction of the new approach to the Board.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie at the beginning of the year, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that he and his party were “fully committed” to the re-election of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Micheál Martin said it was a big mistake to get rid of the elections.

“Until 2012, Gaeltacht communities were fairly and democratically represented through the Údarás board elections. Fine Gael thought this should be changed and got rid of the Údarás na Gaeltachta election, ”said Martin.

He also said that it was timely to talk about bringing the elections back in 2020.

“It is now 40 years since Údarás na Gaeltachta was established and held their first meeting. It is important that there is elected representation, ”Martin told Tuairisc.ie in January.

He said that Fianna Fáil had a “stable” policy on the issue of the Gaeltacht election. “This is something that my party and I are fully committed to achieving if we are in government,” he said.

The Údarás election was abolished under the Gaeltacht Act 2012 and the number of board members was reduced from 20 to 12 members. Seven members are appointed by the Minister for the Gaeltacht, including the chairperson, and the county councils in which a Gaeltacht area has jurisdiction nominate five other members.

That position was eased when the coalition was formed.

The program of government agreed by Fianna Fáil with Fine Gael and the Green Party states that the governance structure of the Authority and the decision to discontinue the election will be reviewed.