‘Chameleon’ satellite ready for new work in minutes

By Brian Adam
The Chameleon satellites sent by the US Air Force will be able to change their software for various tasks. Fake image of a satellite in the picture. Photo: NewScientist
Austin, Texas: Hundreds of thousands of satellites are currently in orbit. But their circuit cannot be changed and no new work can be taken away from them. Now next year, the US Air Force will launch a consignment of such satellites.

These satellites will be built in collaboration with HyperGiant Industries and have been named Chameleons because they can change their work like chameleons. The software of each satellite is designed in such a way that it can be updated while in orbit. In this way different tasks can be taken from the hardware. This was not possible on any satellite before. However, artificial intelligence (AI) has been used exclusively in these satellites.

As long as the satellites remain in the workshop, they can be updated, but once the spacecraft is delivered, their software and hardware cannot be changed. The first satellite is expected to be in orbit by February 2021. According to Ben Lam, head of HyperGiant, another 24 to 36 million Chameleon satellites will be launched if the first satellite is successful.

If the satellite is working normally and a volcano suddenly erupts on the ground, it will immediately change circuit and become a photographic satellite and be able to collect data about the event.

According to Ben Lam, all the satellites will work together to form a large network, which will not only communicate with each other but will also be connected to the ground station. It will be fully managed and used by the US Air Force. That is why special care has been taken for its security.

An important goal of the Chameleon satellite system is to enable multi-purpose satellites and reduce space debris. Another goal is to reduce the cost of space missions.

