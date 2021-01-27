Chances are ‘very little chance’ of Trump being convicted

- Advertisement -

45 Republicans try to stop the Senate from trying to convict Trump on the grounds that it would be unconstitutional to put a former president on trial

The attempt to convict former US president Donald Trump when he is put on trial in the Senate next month is now unlikely to succeed.

Only five Senators from the Republican party backed the resolution to put Trump on trial in the Senate.

55 senators voted to put Trump on trial and 45 voted against the resolution but next month 17 Republicans would need support to convict Trump.

That support is unlikely to be available since 45 Republicans tried to stop the attempt to convict Trump on the grounds that it would be unconstitutional to put a former president on trial.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, one of the five Republicans who voted to put Trump on trial, said there was a slim chance of conviction.

“It simply came to our notice then [Dé Máirt] that there is a very small chance that the president will be convicted. Put the sums together. ”

67 votes would be needed to convict Trump when he is put on trial in the Senate on Feb. 8.

This would require the support of 17 Republicans and if made available a simple majority in another vote would be sufficient to disqualify him from any public office again.

The five Republican Senators who supported the Democrats yesterday were Susan Collins from Maine, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, Mitt Romney from Utah, Patrick J. Toomey from Pennsylvania and Ben Sasse from Nebraska.

A majority of the House of Representatives in the United States of America voted on January 13 to impersonate Donald Trump for the second time, the first American president to do so.

232 voted in favor of his imitation and 197 were against.

The last time he was impersonated in the House of Representatives, not a single Republican supported the effort, but this time ten of them voted in favor of his imitation.

Trump was accused of one reason – “inciting rebellion”.

Trump is accused of inciting his supporters to raid the Capitol on January 6.