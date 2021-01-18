Change the color of Telegram TODAY: this is how it can look like WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Are you already becoming an expert? Maybe there are tricks you haven’t explored yet. Telegram has become, at present, the most downloaded chat platform in January above WhatsApp . This is due to the large number of users who decided to leave the Facebook app to start chatting in the app of British-Emirati origin.

While WhatsApp has a variety of tools, in Telegram It is even possible to hide your cell phone number so that none of your contacts, or future smartphones that you register, see it. Did you know?

But not only that. In the application of Telegram you can change the color of the entire platform without downloading third-party programs.

You can change it as you wish, for example, either with the tones that the platform offers you, or simply by resorting to a color palette to be able to choose the one you want. How to do it? Well this is what you should do.

HOW TO CHANGE THE TELEGRAM COLOR

Do you want to change the color of Telegram ? Although this tool only exists in WhatsApp Plus, in the British-Emirati app you can modify all the tones. Follow these steps:

In this way, it is possible to change the Telegram color easily and quickly. (Photo: MAG)

It should be noted that Telegram has much more functions than WhatsApp. To do this, you should always check the Settings of the app to get the news at your fingertips.