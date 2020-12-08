Tech News

Change the format of your videos in batches with Minitool Video Converter

By Brian Adam
There are dozens of video formats and each is useful for different purposes. This means that, if we have a video, we will have to change its format depending on the use we want to give it. To achieve this there are many online and desktop options, however, the idea with the available alternatives is to choose the one that best suits our needs. For this reason, we will present you an option that stands out for being very complete but at the same time very simple.

Its name is Minitool Video Converter and it is a small application that stands out for its batch processing capacity.

So you can change the format of many videos at the same time

capture of Minitool video converter

capture of Minitool video converter

Batch processing is a true marvel of technology that has been with us for a long time. It is a mechanism that allows you to work on many elements at the same time. This takes away the work of going one by one making the changes we need and much more, when these changes are repetitive. This is the main feature that comes with Minitool Video Converter and it is something those faced with daily video conversion will appreciate.

In this way, if you have a folder of videos whose format you want to change, you will only have to load it into the program and that’s it.

The process is that simple, so once you run the application go to the Video Converter option. There you will see the prompt to drag the folder or files to the interface or click to select it from the explorer screen. Then, you will only have to define the output file and the format in which you want it.

At this point it is worth noting that the application has support for all available formats and also has profiles aimed at devices. So if you want to change the video format to play it on iPhone, there is a predefined profile to do it.

Minitool Video Converter is a great alternative to change the format of your videos with the least possible effort. If you must occupy this process with a certain frequency, feel free to try it to speed up your work.

To lower it, follow this link.

.

Follow us on Google News

©