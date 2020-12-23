Changes in Telegram, the all-free model comes to an end

- Advertisement -

Some platforms, having reached a certain point of growth, need to change the way they work in what has to do with financing. And, this seems to be what is going to happen with one of the most important messaging applications that exist today: Telegram.

As it has been known by the CEO and creator of Telegram, Pavel Durov, the arrival of almost 500 million users to its development means that financing options have to be found that are appropriate for the disbursement that the introduction of new features means. And, to achieve this, he has indicated that some of the new functions that come to the application could be paid with the aim of amortizing its use (you have to be calm, since all those that exist for the moment will be kept free of charge, so the functionality will continue to be excellent and will not affect what is known to date).

Ads, the other key to financing

Another option that Durov contemplates is to include channel ads, something that can be annoying, but will not cause any functionality to be lost. With this movement, what is intended is that next year the company is already profitable (without losing its independence), and therefore there is no intention of selling it as happened at the time with WhatsApp. In addition, privacy will not be put at risk at any time, something in which Telegram especially stands out and wants to keep intact.

The truth is that it seems quite clear that the idea is to enter the segment of accounts of business and professionals, in order to compete with developments such as Slack. This makes sense, and the truth is that with the number of options that Telegram offers, it can be a more than viable option for a large number of companies for teleworking training. We will see if this movement is successful if it finally occurs.

Arrival of new options to Telegram

Along with the statements of the CEO of the company, an update has begun to be rolled out that adds new functions to the application (yes, these are free). Among the most striking that have been known are the arrival of the Voice chats it won’t make group calls go away; the improvement of the loading times of the stickers that lately were especially slow; now it will be possible store data on SD cards that you have in the terminals; and, also, advances in the media editor that is included in Telegram.