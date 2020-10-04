One of the aspects that most attracts users is the one related to the possibility of changing the appearance of their device . We have seen the most recent example of that passion when Apple allows the creation of widgets and the possibility of customizing them. Something that has opened a whole world of possibilities .

But perhaps the most basic aspect, the one related to the background change , is the easiest to carry out. We can do it manually but there are also applications in the Google Play Store that allow the background to change dynamically from time to time. We are going to review some of the best known.

Wallpaper Changer

Wallpaper Changer is one of the most popular applications and allows the user to change the mobile wallpaper automatically. And in this sense we can establish that it changes every time we unlock the mobile or by marking a personalized cycle with periods ranging from minutes to days.

Auto Change Wallpaper

The name leaves no room for doubt. Auto Change Wallpaper allows the user to change the wallpaper with time periods ranging from a few seconds to several minutes . You can choose between the images they propose but if they convince us, we can always choose the ones we have in the gallery.

Google wallpapers

The third app in contention is Google Wallpapers. An app created by Google and that arrives pre-installed on the search engine company’s mobile phones. We can also download it from Google Play and it allows that once we select the chosen photos, we make use of the “Daily wallpaper“ option so that the image changes randomly .

Walpy – Wallpapers

Another application is Walpy. A free app that allows users to choose between photos that have been contributed by the community. Artists and photographers upload photos that we can use as wallpaper and that we can configure within the settings so that they change automatically. We can also determine which photos we want from among which the application chooses the image to use as the background.

Muzei

Muzei is a very curious application and it allows us to choose between some very particular wallpapers. All the images correspond to works of art , finding each day a different proposal. With functions such as the blurring of backgrounds, we can choose that the images come from other applications or those made with our mobile and that these change periodically.

Tapet

It is one of the best known and personally the one I like the most. Free, we can choose from a range of funds with different motifs. We determine the periodicity with which they appear, the colors to choose or the motifs that we like the most. And between the adjustments, we can mark the change in an automated way of the fund , either by hours, days, weeks …

Auto Wallpaper Changer – background changer

The last one on this list is Auto Wallpaper Changer, a utility that allows you to set a random wallpaper either by using the widget, making a movement of the mobile or as we have seen in this article, setting a time to change automatically or by doing that this change according to the location in which we are .