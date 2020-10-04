Changing the mobile wallpaper automatically is very easy with these seven applications

One of the aspects that most attracts users is the possibility of change the look of your device. We have seen the most recent example of that passion when Apple allows the creation of widgets and the possibility of customizing them. Something that has opened a whole world of possibilities.

But perhaps the most basic aspect, the one related to the background change, is the easiest to carry out. We can do it manually but there are also applications in the Google Play Store that allow the background to change dynamically every so often. We are going to review some of the best known.

Wallpaper Changer

Wallpaper Changer is one of the most popular applications and allows the user to change the mobile wallpaper automatically. And in this sense we can establish that changes every time we unlock the mobile or by marking a custom cycle with periods ranging from minutes to days.

Developer: j4velin

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

Auto Change Wallpaper

The name leaves no room for doubt. Auto Change Wallpaper allows the user to change the wallpaper with time spans ranging from a few seconds to several minutes. You can choose between the images they propose but if they convince us, we can always choose the ones we have in the gallery.

Auto Change Wallpaper 1.0.6 Developer: App Basic

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

Google wallpapers

The third app in contention is Google Wallpapers. An app created by Google and that arrives pre-installed on the search engine company’s mobile phones. We can also download it from Google Play and it allows that once we select the chosen photos, we make use of the option “Daily wallpaper” for the image to change randomly.

Wallpapers v3.1 Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

Walpy – Wallpapers

Another application is Walpy. A free app that allows users to choose between photos that have been contributed by the community. Artists and photographers go up photos that we can use as wallpaper and that we can configure within the settings so that they change automatically. We can also determine which photos we want from among which the application chooses the image to use as the background.

Walpy – Wallpapers v3.1 Developer: Raviola

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

Muzei

Muzei is a very curious application and it allows us to choose between some very particular wallpapers. All images correspond to works of art, finding a different proposal every day. With functions such as background blurring, we can choose that the images come from other applications or those made with our mobile phone and that these change periodically.

Muzei Live Wallpaper Varies by device Developer: Roman Nurik

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

Tapet

It is one of the best known and personally the one I like the most. Free, we can choose from a range of funds with different motifs. We determine the periodicity with which they appear, the colors to choose or the motifs that we like the most. And between the settings, we can automatically mark the change of the background, whether for hours, days, weeks …

Tapet – HD Wallpapers 5.86 Developer: SharpRegion

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

Auto Wallpaper Changer – background changer

The last one in this list is Auto Wallpaper Changer, a utility that allows you to set a random wallpaper either by using the widget, making a movement of the mobile or as we have seen in this article, setting a time for it to change automatically or causing it to change according to the location in which we are.