Chaos Machine, a service to generate texts with graphic backgrounds

Images represent a crucial element in any project, from creating a social media account to a product or service. In the case of social networks, it becomes much more visible because we always require profile images or to configure in the header. In that sense, we want to present you an option with which you can generate texts with graphic backgrounds that you can use as a profile image and more.

Its name is Chaos Machine and it offers a fairly simple mechanism to easily obtain texts with attractive backgrounds.

Generate texts with graphic backgrounds for any project

Perhaps you have seen images of brands or products where the name is shown and in the background, a vector graphic or with some shapes. This aesthetic is very attractive, both for the visual attachment of the incorporated forms and for the simplicity of the design. To create them, we generally need to have a designer, however, the internet is full of alternatives to fulfill tasks of this type. This is precisely the case with Chaos Machine, which offers the easiest way to generate texts with graphic backgrounds.

The trick of this service is in the possibility of creating random backgrounds for the text that we enter. You can then make changes to the color scheme of the background and graphics to suit your needs. It should also be noted that it does not require registration processes for its use.

In that sense, go to the Chaos Machine website and the workspace will immediately receive you. At the bottom you will have the text field available to insert the name you want. Then, click on the “Generate New” button and a graphic will appear in the background with random shapes. You can click here until you find one you like.

Right next to the text field there is a settings icon, where you can play with the color scheme. Also, in the upper right part you will have a complete menu with different measurements to adjust the size. When finished, click on the download button located at the bottom left and you’re done. So you can get attractive images with your name or that of your company or product, to publish them wherever you want.

To prove it, follow this link.

.